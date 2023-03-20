Obituaries

BELFAST — Ida Mae Farrington Hall, age 82, of Belfast, died Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Maine General Hospital in Augusta after a brief illness. Ida was a life-long learner, nurse and educator.

Ida was born on Sept. 1, 1940, in Wilton. She was the daughter of Lawrence (Mike) Farrington and Cora Welch Farrington. Ida grew up in Wilton and graduated from Wilton Academy in 1958. She was the first in her family to graduate from high school but didn’t stop there.

Tags

Recommended for you