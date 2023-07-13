Obituaries

BELFAST — Iris Rose Hooper (née Hughes) died peacefully on June 26, 2023, after a long battle with frontal temporal dementia. She was 73 years old.

Iris was born in 1949 on the U.S. Army base at Fort Sill, Lawton, Okla., the youngest of three born to Robert Ames Hughes and his wife, Virginia. She grew up in Belfast, and graduated from Belfast Area High School in 1967. Iris played varsity basketball and softball at BAHS.

