BELFAST — Iris Rose Hooper (née Hughes) died peacefully on June 26, 2023, after a long battle with frontal temporal dementia. She was 73 years old.
Iris was born in 1949 on the U.S. Army base at Fort Sill, Lawton, Okla., the youngest of three born to Robert Ames Hughes and his wife, Virginia. She grew up in Belfast, and graduated from Belfast Area High School in 1967. Iris played varsity basketball and softball at BAHS.
In September of 1967, Iris married Robert Merriam Hooper and had two children — Jennifer in 1968 and Benjamin in 1971. While her children were young, Iris worked at the Belfast Pants Manufacturing Company as a seamstress. Once both her children were in school, Iris enrolled in college classes part time while working as a teacher’s aide in the Searsport public school system, where she also coached JV girls’ basketball and served as the assistant varsity girls’ basketball coach. In the early 1980s, Iris and her close friend, Linda Newcomb, founded a competitive women’s softball team in Swanville that helped to launch a thriving summer league across Waldo County.
After years of going to school while working full time and raising a family, Iris obtained a degree in early childhood education from Eastern Maine Technical College. After leaving the Searsport public schools, Iris began teaching in the Waldo County Head Start Program where she served for nearly three decades as a teacher in the Searsport, Unity and Belfast centers. Iris believed profoundly in the power of education, and she had a deep and abiding passion for teaching young children. Her classrooms were hives of literacy, science and the arts, and she amassed an enormous collection of classic children’s literature. She worked tirelessly to empower children and families through education, including her own.
Iris made countless personal sacrifices to ensure that her own children realized their dreams of education — for Benjamin, becoming an engineer, and for Jennifer, becoming a lawyer. Her belief in the potential of children was boundless and she lifted many of Waldo County’s most underprivileged children up with her unconditional love and high expectations for them.
Iris married the love of her life, Dennis, in May, 2002, and they moved to New York City to help care for their grandchildren Maximilian and Liam. Much to her surprise, Iris fell in love with New York City and worked part-time managing an office of architects, who looked to her as the organizational leader and motherly soul of their office. Despite several happy years in New York, Maine called Iris home and, in 2007, she and Dennis moved back to Maine to be close to Marina, Benjamin (Auggie) and Alexander.
After retiring from Head Start, Iris founded the Children’s Voice Preschool, in the William H. Pratt mansion at 212 High St. in Belfast. The school, which opened in 2012, not only restored and preserved the historic building in Belfast for generations to come but also served the local community for several years until Iris was diagnosed with dementia. Iris and Dennis spent her last years at Swan Lake on West Mallard Lane where she had raised her own children in the 1970s and ‘80s. As her dementia progressed, she received loving care from her husband and her niece, Lisa Sambrook.
Iris was always happiest when she could spend carefree time with her grandchildren. As a grandmother, Iris was overflowing with love and affection and her gentle and sensitive attention to their individual interests made her the beloved “Mema” and “Gaga” for Alexander, Max, Liam, Marina, Auggie and Matthew. Iris will also long be remembered for her watercolor paintings, tremendous baking skills and green thumb! Most everyone who really knew Iris had a favorite Iris recipe and admired her extraordinary flower gardens. Her biscuits, filled cookies and whoopie pies were legendary, and her grandchildren especially loved her peanut butter fudge.
Iris was predeceased by her brother, Robert Ames Hughes Jr.; and her beloved grandson, Alexander Hooper. She is survived by her husband, Dennis Hooper; her sister, Margaret Bonney; her daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Philippe Selendy; her son and daughter-in-law, Benjamin and Annabelle Hooper; her grandchildren, Max and Liam Selendy, Marina, Auggie and Mathew Hooper; and beloved nieces and nephews.