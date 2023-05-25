MONROE — Jacob Sanderson Aitken, 28, of Monroe and Bangor, passed away unexpectedly on May 21, 2023.
Jacob was born in Providence, R.I., on Oct. 4, 1994, but will always be remembered as being from Monroe. He attended Mount View High School in Thorndike, where he graduated in June 2012. Jake attended the University of Maine in Orono for a year before going on to work as an equipment operator for several local businesses in Maine and Florida, including Brad Aitken & Son’s Trucking & Excavation, where he worked with his father doing what he loved.
Jake enjoyed the outdoors. He loved to hunt and fish on the many acres of his grandparents’ dairy farm or explore those of his grandfather’s homestead up the road. He loved to ride his four-wheelers and snowmobiles. Jake always enjoyed having fun with his Monroe boys and his favorite cousin Kalvin. They always seemed to be getting into something but always had a great time. Jacob loved every sport; there wasn’t a game or team he didn’t want to be a part of. He received several varsity awards for his participation in Mount View sports teams, including baseball and football.
Jake was loved by so many. He was a kind and caring person who was always willing to help others out. He enjoyed being part of the many family functions, always showing up with a smile and a kind word. Jake will be remembered for his easy-going personality and sensitive nature. He would give you his world without asking for a thing in return. He loved to make others happy.
Jacob is survived by his parents, Brad and Whitney Aitken of Monroe; his brother, Adam Phillips and his spouse Nathan, of Peabody, Mass.;, his sister, Gianna Carlson, her spouse, Derek and their children, Mason and Madeline, of Worcester, Mass.; his paternal grandparents, Richard and Janet Aitken, of Monroe; his maternal grandfather, Guy Sanderson, of Searsport; and maternal grandmother, Marilynn Petit of Belfast; his aunts, Holly Emerson and her spouse Tim, of Monroe, Meredith Sanderson of Searsmont, and LeeAnne Vogel and her spouse Adam of Monroe; his uncles, Erick Aitken of Monroe and Justin Sanderson and his spouse, Tammy, of Northport; his cousins, Kalvin and Sydney Vogel, Connor, Carly and Carter Aitken, Amanda, Kristina and Derek Hill, Hannah and Zachary Sanderson, Paige Lindsay and her spouse, Eric, and Libby Emerson and her fiancé Josh. Jacob also leaves behind his girlfriend, Maranda Beatham, who brought joy to his life over the last several years. Jacob was predeceased by his paternal great-grandmother “GG,” Lois Aitken, of Monroe, and his maternal great-grandparents, Robert and Arline Sanderson, of Monroe.
Jacob will be dearly missed by so many treasured friends and family. Your heart was our home, Jake. We’ll forever be lost without you, our firstborn, our little boy, our beautiful man, our son. We’ll never forget your smiling eyes.
Memorial donations may be made to Bangor Area Recovery Network, 142 Center St. Brewer, ME, 04412.
Memorial visiting hours will be held at Riposta Funeral Home, 182 Waldo Ave., Belfast, ME, on Friday, May 26, 2023, from 4-6 p.m. A private memorial will be held at a later date. Memories and condolences may be offered to the family at ripostafh.com.