Obituaries

MONROE — Jacob Sanderson Aitken, 28, of Monroe and Bangor, passed away unexpectedly on May 21, 2023.

Jacob was born in Providence, R.I., on Oct. 4, 1994, but will always be remembered as being from Monroe. He attended Mount View High School in Thorndike, where he graduated in June 2012. Jake attended the University of Maine in Orono for a year before going on to work as an equipment operator for several local businesses in Maine and Florida, including Brad Aitken & Son’s Trucking & Excavation, where he worked with his father doing what he loved.

