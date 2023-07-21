WALDO — Janice Marie Curtis, 83, of Waldo, passed away on July 20, 2023, at home. She was born in Swanville, the daughter of Frank Herbert and Jeannette Mary Roberts.
Janice was a generous, loving and boisterous woman. Her love for her family was beyond measure, and she would have given the shirt off her back before allowing her family to go without.
When asked, she would say she was most proud of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Janice played clarinet in high school band and orchestra, and graduated from Belfast Area High School in 1957.
Janice loved mud runs, crafting, scrapbooking and talking. She is most remembered for her loud, boisterous voice and personality that filled the room. Janice was an animal lover, and she was always willing to have the grandkids for a sleepover at her house.
Janice was an incredible woman and words cannot describe her and the loss we all feel since her passing. She is loved and missed and will never be forgotten.
She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Treat Curtis; and brothers, Roger and Norman Roberts.
She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Leadbetter and husband John Leadbetter II; sons, Robert Curtis and wife Colleen and Gregory Curtis; grandsons, Rob Curtis and wife Sarah, Ryan Curtis, and John Leadbetter III and fiancée Amanda Cowette; granddaughter, Braley Curtis and husband Jeffery Curtis; great-granddaughters, Aubrie Leadbetter and Celena Roy; and great-grandsons, Aiden Curtis and Axton Leadbetter.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of her family.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at ripostafh.com.