Obituaries

Janice Marie Curtis

WALDO — Janice Marie Curtis, 83, of Waldo, passed away on July 20, 2023, at home. She was born in Swanville, the daughter of Frank Herbert and Jeannette Mary Roberts.

Janice was a generous, loving and boisterous woman. Her love for her family was beyond measure, and she would have given the shirt off her back before allowing her family to go without.

