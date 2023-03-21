Obituaries

ZEPHYRHILLS — Jessie K. Ginn, 84, passed away on March 19, 2023, in Zephyrhills, Fla. She was born on May 17, 1938, in Stockton Springs, daughter of Nathaniel and Cora (Cunningham) Kingsbury.

Nat and Cora moved their family to Frankfort in 1938. Jessie had fond memories of growing up on the farm. She attended Winterport High School.

