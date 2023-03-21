ZEPHYRHILLS — Jessie K. Ginn, 84, passed away on March 19, 2023, in Zephyrhills, Fla. She was born on May 17, 1938, in Stockton Springs, daughter of Nathaniel and Cora (Cunningham) Kingsbury.
Nat and Cora moved their family to Frankfort in 1938. Jessie had fond memories of growing up on the farm. She attended Winterport High School.
Jessie married Kenneth Ginn in 1956 and they moved from Frankfort to Monroe in 1966. Jessie was a strong woman who worked many jobs to support her six children. She took her two-week vacation from Clements Chicks in the summer to work in the blueberry fields owned by her parents. Jessie cooked a big meal every night, and there was always room at the table for anyone who happened to stop by. In 1986 she married Leon Gordon, and they operated Jessie’s Restaurant in Brooks. Later on, she and Leon moved to Zephyrhills, Fla. and opened the Maine-ly New England Restaurant which was a very popular eatery for many years. Jessie was known for her delicious desserts and enjoyed all of the people who frequented the restaurant.
After retiring from the restaurant business, she moved to Betmar Acres, where she enjoyed playing cards (especially cribbage) with her many friends. Jessie took ballroom dance lessons and loved dancing to country music. She also enjoyed knitting and doing jig saw puzzles. Jessie loved having her grandcat Sapphire spend winters with her. She spent her summers in Maine where she enjoyed spending time with her family.
Jessie is survived by her six children Brian (Darlene) Ginn, Susan Brown, Bryce (Kim) Ginn, Brent (Laurie) Ginn, Cindi Ginn and her partner, Richard Rackliff and Bruce Ginn and his partner Dolores Davis; her grandchildren Zac Hunter, Jessica (Kevin) Campbell, Brett (Molly) Ginn, Caleb Dudley-Ginn, Angela (Ed) Shaden and James (Taylor) Davis; her great-grandchildren Hunter Manning, Eli Ginn, Rory Ginn, Kyle Lemire and Etienne Davis; two sisters, Margaret Knowles and Frances Hall; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Jessie was predeceased by her son-in-law Bobby Porter; her grandson Bradley Ginn; and nine siblings, Grover, Donald, Lane, Laurence and Robert Kingsbury, Natalie Seekins, Barbara Kingsbury, Nancy Hardy and Judy Tufts.
A special “thank you” to Stan and Laurie Cunningham for all of their loving care of Jessie.
Memorial gifts in her memory may be made to the Bobby Porter Scholarship Fund, payable to Monroe Lion’s Club, PO Box 665, Monroe ME 04951.
There will be a celebration of life in the summer, details will be announced at a later date.