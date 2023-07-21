BELFAST — Jim Campbell, of Belfast, died Tuesday, June 20, 2023, of a heart attack. James Joseph Campbell was born in Philadelphia on Aug. 22, 1946, to parents James J. Campbell and Margaret Maguire. He grew up an exceptional person with many accomplishments; he was an honors student, an athlete and he took part in the National Debating Society. Jim graduated from St. Peter’s Prep in Jersey City, N.J., and LeMoyne College in Buffalo N.Y., and earned an M.A. in American civilization at New York University, working under a Lehman Fellowship. Later in life, he earned a master’s in library and information science at the University of Wisconsin, and a Ph.D. in spatial information science and engineering at UMaine.
Jim loved radio. He served as general manager for WBFO public radio, at SUNY Buffalo, and later was the first general manager for the non-commercial radio station WXPN in Philadelphia. After moving to Maine, Jim helped bring the WERU Community Radio Station on the air in Blue Hill. Since then, he regularly supported WERU as an on-air and off-air volunteer, program host, show producer, volunteer trainer and mentor. He produced and aired many special broadcasts, including his own series, “The Notes from the Electronic Cottage,” to explain developments in technology and their implications for people and society.
Whether it was working with his two brothers to co-found Praxis Media, Inc., a full-service communication consulting and production company that worked with Fortune 100 companies, or volunteering to help a small non-profit with grant-writing or media needs, Jim was always ready to help move good ideas forward. He wore many hats in service to others and was a fierce advocate of protecting and enhancing free access to public information and the right to privacy, and their importance to democracy. He was a member of the Maine Library Association and the Maine Freedom of Information Coalition. He often wrote and spoke about how legal, economic and technical policies affect the progress of science, the societal use of technologies and the advancement of humanity. He leaves a legacy of quiet contribution, deep democratic values, and caring friendship.
Jim is survived by daughter, Caeli and her husband Joaquin; granddaughter, Lucia; brothers, Chris and Peter; many friends and colleagues in Maine and up and down the eastern seaboard; and a community radio station, WERU.