BELFAST — Joan Nevin Jardine Sheldon went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 21, 2023, at Harbor Hill Center in Belfast. She was born in California in 1942 but lived on the East Coast from the age of 14.
Joan enjoyed her 26 years working for Hutchins Brothers Printers in Montville, running the letterpress and making deliveries from 1990 to 2016. She was an active and generous member of her community. She was a volunteer driver for the Amish Community in Unity, and a member of the Heartsong Hospice Chorus, the Knox Station Grange, Sacred Harp singing and the Knox Ridge Baptist Church. Joan was also an indispensable member of the Freedom Volunteer Fire Department from 2003 to 2016, serving as treasurer and doing bookwork. She also enjoyed English country dancing, taking courses at senior college, and being a ham radio operator. Joan moved to the Highlands in Topsham in 2016 and then returned to the part of Maine she most loved when she moved to Harbor Hill in Belfast in 2021.
Joan is survived by her two sons, Greg, and his wife, Hessie, and their two delightful children, Leyla and Lukas; and Mark and his wife, Deirdre. She is also survived by her brother, Douglas Jardine, and his wife, Sandy, of New Mexico, and her friend Bruce Hutchins.
There will be no calling hours, but at a later time, there will be a celebration of an amazing life full of love when Joan is buried alongside her mother and stepfather in Blue Hill.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the food pantry or homeless shelter of your choosing.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at ripostafh.com.