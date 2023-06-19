SWANVILLE — Joanne G. Smith, 75, of Swanville, passed away on June 8, 2023, at Waldo County General Hospital with her loving family by her side.
She was born in Eastport Maine on Jan. 7, 1948, to Clift and Inez Tower. As a child she moved from Pembroke to Brooks and Thorndike Maine before settling in the Belfast area.
She was a very hard worker all her life. She worked at many local factories, including the Maplewood Stinston Canning company and lastly at Penobscot McCrumb until she retired in 2016.
She loved hosting family gatherings for the holidays where there was always more than enough food — if you went away hungry it was your own fault.
She enjoyed puzzles and gardening and shopping, also dining out with two of her sisters.
She was predeceased by her father, Clifton Tower, and mother, Inez Tower; three brothers, Sonny Tower, Paul Tower and Harold Tower; and two sisters, Deanna Tower and Christine Winslow.
She is survived by her loving children, Debbie (Kevin) Clark and Steven (Laurie) Smith; grandchildren Travis Smith and his partner Harmony, Eric (Catey) Peters, Justin Smith and Kyle Smith; great-grandchild Cameron Smith; her extended family Logan (Arianne) Clark, Addison Clark and Lucas Clark and his partner Alexis Porter; her sisters, Brenda Tower and Jeannette Frost and Shirley Burbelo and her brother Ronnie Tower; her special friends, Roberta and Emery Whitcomb, Nancy York, Barbara Watts, Linda Gibbs and Chris and Mary Flood; and the people she had come to meet doing storage in her chicken barn for years. They all have had some very nice things to say about her and the family appreciates that.
Last and certainly not least, Joanne is survived by her beloved dog, Nezzie.
A special “thank you” to the doctors and nursing staff at WCGH ICU. At her request, there will be a simple graveside service only on July 8, 2 p.m., at Grove Cemetery in Belfast. Memories and condolences maybe shared at ripsotafh.com.