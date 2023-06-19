Obituaries

SWANVILLE — Joanne G. Smith, 75, of Swanville, passed away on June 8, 2023, at Waldo County General Hospital with her loving family by her side.

She was born in Eastport Maine on Jan. 7, 1948, to Clift and Inez Tower. As a child she moved from Pembroke to Brooks and Thorndike Maine before settling in the Belfast area.

