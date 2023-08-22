Obituaries

Josiah Parmerley Huntoon Jr.

BAYSIDE — Josiah Parmerley Huntoon Jr. (Jo) of Bayside (Northport), Maine, passed away peacefully on Aug. 17, 2023, with his family by his side. Jo was born on Jan. 1, 1928, to Marian (Flanders) and Josiah P. Huntoon Sr. He lived in various cities and towns during his life but always considered Bayside his home.

He graduated from Bowdoin College in 1950 with a major in History. He served as a medic in the U.S. Army before beginning a career in Mortgage Banking spending most of his working years at State Street Bank in Boston before retiring in 1988.

