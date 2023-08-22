BAYSIDE — Josiah Parmerley Huntoon Jr. (Jo) of Bayside (Northport), Maine, passed away peacefully on Aug. 17, 2023, with his family by his side. Jo was born on Jan. 1, 1928, to Marian (Flanders) and Josiah P. Huntoon Sr. He lived in various cities and towns during his life but always considered Bayside his home.
He graduated from Bowdoin College in 1950 with a major in History. He served as a medic in the U.S. Army before beginning a career in Mortgage Banking spending most of his working years at State Street Bank in Boston before retiring in 1988.
Jo met the love of his life Zelma McCormick in Bayside, Maine, in 1943, when they were teenagers and married in 1955 at the Columbia University Chapel. Jo loved Bayside and enjoyed serving the community in several roles, including commodore and treasurer of the Northport Yacht Club, treasurer for the Bayside Historical Preservation Society, and overseer, treasurer, and president of the Northport Village Corporation for over 25 years.
Jo was predeceased by his wife Zelma (2017) and his sister Suzanna Reardon. He is survived by his daughter Lindsay Huntoon and her husband Dan Doucette, daughter Gwendolyn Huntoon and her husband Amro El-Jaroudi, brother Toby Martin, cousin Ralph Robinson and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by his grandchildren Rasha El-Jaroudi (Kyle McNicholas) and Nadim El-Jaroudi (Charlotte Spritz) who brought him great joy and continue to share his love of boating.
His kindness, generosity of spirit, and joie de vivre will be greatly missed. He welcomed everyone to his home, made time for all callers, and always made sure to lift the spirits of anyone who interacted with him. For fun, he spent as much time on the water and tinkering with his boats and truly enjoyed going down the Ruggles Park water slide every July 4th well into his 80s.
The family would like to thank his caregivers Sue, Michelle, Moe, Gina, Cindy, and Beth, close friends Richard and Linda Nixon, and the VA staff all of whom enabled him to live independently at home.
A memorial service will be held at the Bayside Community Hall on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, at 2 p.m. with a reception to follow. Donations in his memory may be made to the Bayside Historical Preservation Society (BHPS) at P.O. Box 273, Lincolnville, ME 04849 or the Northport Food Pantry at P.O. Box 27, Lincolnville, ME 04849.
“Happiness is not made by what we own. It is what we share.”