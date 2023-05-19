HEPPNER Ore. — Judith M. Durkee-Norris, 79, of Heppner, Ore., passed away on May 16, 2023, in Northport.
Judy was born in Jacksonville, Fla., to Robert and Thelma (Emery) Hammond on Sept. 27, 1943. Judy lived in several places as a child, primarily Ohio and Islesboro. She worked as a house cleaner in her early years, which developed into a love for flower arranging, and she went on to attend floral design school. She became a CNA, enjoying her work in the nursing home in Heppner, became an EMT for a brief time, and finally realized her calling as a licensed massage therapist. She enjoyed gardening, nature, music and dancing. She loved meeting with old and new friends and often said “A stranger is but a friend I haven’t met yet!" Judy was involved in hospice as a volunteer, using her gift of massage.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her grandson, Casey Durkee.
Judy is survived by her husband, George Norris, of Heppner, Ore.; sister Donna Miller, of Liberty; children Kenneth of Islesboro and Therese and Michael of Northport; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Gentiva Hospice.
A celebration of life will be held at Islesboro, on May 25, 2023, at 2 p.m. with Reverend Patricia Goodspeed of the Second Baptist Church officiating. A private burial will be held at Greenwood Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Riposta Funeral Home. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at ripostafh.com.