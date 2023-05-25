Obituaries

SOUTH THOMASTON — Kearny Neagle, 70, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 22, at home with her husband Paul, daughter Jill and her sister Beth closely at her side, after a long and courageous fifteen-month duel with pancreatic cancer.

Kearny was born June 2, 1952, in Chicago, to parents Lucius and Elizabeth Cole. She attended Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in 1970 where she met her future husband, Paul Neagle. Kearny and Paul were married on May 26, 1973. She graduated with a BS in management in 1978 from the University of Maryland. She also earned a juris doctorate in 1991 from the Salmon P. Chase College of Law, Covington, Ky.

