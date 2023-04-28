Obituaries

BELFAST — Kieran Moulton Shell, born in San Francisco, Calif., on June 5,1997, died in San Francisco April 22, 2023. Kieran lived his life with fierce intensity, brilliance, creativity and adventure.

After his first three years of urban living in San Francisco, he moved to Belfast, where he grew up running free, playing with sticks and swords, rocks and mud, anything with which he could conjure up a yarn with his creative mind. Still, he traveled to San Francisco throughout his childhood, loving that city as well as his rural life.

Recommended for you