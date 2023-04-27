MONTVILLE — Laurie Ann Foy, 61, of Montville, passed away unexpectedly on April 21, 2023. She was born in Waterville on June 24, 1962. Laurie was a kind, generous person who loved to interact with those in her community, especially through her job as manager of the Liberty Graphics Outlet in Liberty. She loved town and family history, gifting her siblings the Montville Historical Society calendar each year.
She was predeceased by her parents Burleigh and Alice Foy and brother Mark. She is survived by her siblings Katherine Foy Bartley and her husband Jeff, Gail Pomerleau, Fred Foy and his partner Kelly Hunter and Paul Foy and his wife Lynn. She is also survived by nieces and nephews Tanya Philbrick and husband Harry, Anthony Pomerleau and wife Amber, Rowan McFadden, Emery McFadden and Wyatt Foy. Also surviving her are grandnieces and nephews Rebekah Philbrick, Elijah Philbrick, Isaac Pomerleau and Spencer Pomerleau. She will be remembered by a large group of friends.
A celebration of Laurie’s life will take place at the Liberty Community Hall, 10 Serenity Lane, Liberty, Maine 1-3 p.m. on May 20, 2023. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Montville Historical Society or a charity of your choice.
