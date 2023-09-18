UNITY — Mary Esther Lewis (née Fogg) of Unity, entered into eternal rest on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
Mary Esther was born Nov. 10, 1939, in Livermore Falls to Ernest A. and Barbara L. Fogg. She was the youngest of six, her siblings being Robert Fogg, Elizabeth Pray, Claire Jane Fogg, Barbara A. Lamb and Janet Tucker.
She graduated from Buckfield High School and attended what is now known as the University of Maine Farmington, where she earned her teacher's degree.
Mary Esther was the beloved wife of Clair Howard Lewis Jr. for 46 years, whom she met through his sister Eleanor and married on June 26, 1965. They made their home in Unity, raising two children, Barbara Louise Jewett (Eric) and Christopher Lewis (Michelle).
From a young age, Mary Esther held a deep faith in God. She and her husband were long-term members of the Unity Union Church, and later in life were very active in the Belfast United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clair; daughter, Barbara Louise; and her parents and siblings.
Mary Esther had a deep passion for her family, church and community. She was always creating “crafty” items to benefit a church or community effort, cooking for potluck suppers or knitting for the grandchildren. As her youngest child entered school, she returned to the classroom at Unity Elementary. She enjoyed her students as well as fellow teachers, staying in touch with them through the years.
Her five grandchildren were her greatest joy: Alinda Lewis Smith (Justin), Keith Jewett, Ian Jewett (Miranda), Tad Jewett (Hallie) and Daniel Lewis; along with her three great-grandchildren.
The family is grateful to the staff of Maine General Hospice and Glenridge for their excellent and loving care of Mary Esther these last few weeks.
Mary’s funeral was held on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at Liberty Baptist Church at 10 a.m. in Liberty. A private family burial followed.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Good Steward Thrift Shop in care of Unity Union Church, 13 Depot St., Unity, Maine 04988 in Mary’s memory.
