Obituaries

UNITY — Mary Esther Lewis (née Fogg) of Unity, entered into eternal rest on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.

Mary Esther was born Nov. 10, 1939, in Livermore Falls to Ernest A. and Barbara L. Fogg. She was the youngest of six, her siblings being Robert Fogg, Elizabeth Pray, Claire Jane Fogg, Barbara A. Lamb and Janet Tucker.

Recommended for you