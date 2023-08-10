BELFAST — Mary Eugenia Burke Robins passed away on June 27, 2023. She was born Aug. 25, 1922, the daughter of the late Isabel R. Burke Carmen and Alton Small of Searsport.
Mary was a 1939 graduate of Searsport High School and attended nursing school in Boston, Mass. Mary returned to Belfast to marry Theodore “Ted” Robbins on April 25, 1943. They were blessed with twin daughters on Jan. 23, 1945. She raised the girls as a stay-at-home mother while also volunteering for multiple community organizations.
Mary is survived by daughters, Dianne Richard of Peru, Maine, and Brenda Mumford of Yarmouth; grandchildren, Terry Macleod of Clinton, Michelle Holmes of Presque Isle, Stuart Macleod of Belfast, Stephanie Butler of Southborough, Mass. and Jason Mumford of West Palm Beach, Fla.; great-grandchildren, Justin Foster, Kingsley Holmes, Blake Doyle, Mallory Bailey, Jack and Reed Butler, Tyler and Madden Macleod and Nicole and Hannah Mumford; and her niece, Ginny Robbins Jones; and her three daughters.
She was predeceased by her husband and her granddaughter, Monica Macleod Thompson of Wallingford, Conn.
Mary was an avid letter writer to friends and family, an passionate reader, a crossword puzzle enthusiast and a bird watcher.
Mary now rests with her beloved husband, Ted.
A celebration of life for Mary will be 11 a.m. Aug. 19 at Riposta Funeral Home.
Friends and relatives may wish to donate in loving memory of Mary Robbins to the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization, caringinfo.com.