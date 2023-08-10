Obituaries

BELFAST — Mary Eugenia Burke Robins passed away on June 27, 2023. She was born Aug. 25, 1922, the daughter of the late Isabel R. Burke Carmen and Alton Small of Searsport.

Mary was a 1939 graduate of Searsport High School and attended nursing school in Boston, Mass. Mary returned to Belfast to marry Theodore “Ted” Robbins on April 25, 1943. They were blessed with twin daughters on Jan. 23, 1945. She raised the girls as a stay-at-home mother while also volunteering for multiple community organizations.

