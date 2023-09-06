ISLESBORO — Maynard J. Hall, 85, from Islesboro, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 30, after a brief battle with cancer.
Maynard was born Aug. 29, 1938, to Jeff Hall and Margie Richards in Belfast. He was the middle brother in a large family with many siblings. In 1957, he married Priscilla Leach from Islesboro, with whom he shared his four children, Joe, Pam, Tim and Kim. In 1966 Maynard married Marie Coombs with whom he spent twenty years and remained lifelong friends. In 2000 he married Lydia (Wise) Hicks of North Carolina, and he spent his golden years traveling with her between Maine, North Carolina and Florida.
In the late ‘50s, Maynard joined the Navy and served aboard the submarine USS Dogfish, where he served his country. After he left the service, Maynard made his home on Islesboro, where he spent many years working as a master plumber and building homes around the island. Despite “retiring” and spending his winters in warmer climates, Maynard always returned to the island where he could be found tearing things up in his beloved “trackhoe” and building and renovating houses.
If there was anything Maynard loved more than his family and friends, it was Sprague’s Beach. If he was not out on the water, lobstering, fishing or just enjoying the day, he was onshore, clamming or quahogging. His family will always cherish the “quahog tides” spent with him, that are without a doubt the best at Sprague’s, second only to the sunsets.
Maynard leaves behind his four children and their spouses, Joe and Alcinda Hall, Pam Hall, Tim and Dee Hall and Kim Hall; as well as 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and many friends that feel like family.
A family service will be held at a later date. Please remember Maynard the next time you pause for a sunset at Sprague's Beach.