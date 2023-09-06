Obituaries

ISLESBORO — Maynard J. Hall, 85, from Islesboro, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 30, after a brief battle with cancer.

Maynard was born Aug. 29, 1938, to Jeff Hall and Margie Richards in Belfast. He was the middle brother in a large family with many siblings. In 1957, he married Priscilla Leach from Islesboro, with whom he shared his four children, Joe, Pam, Tim and Kim. In 1966 Maynard married Marie Coombs with whom he spent twenty years and remained lifelong friends. In 2000 he married Lydia (Wise) Hicks of North Carolina, and he spent his golden years traveling with her between Maine, North Carolina and Florida.

