Obituaries

SEARSMONT – Myrtle M. Wilson, 80, of Searsmont, passed away peacefully at Mount Joseph Residence & Rehab in Waterville, Maine on Sept. 7, 2023 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

There will be a private graveside burial. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Myrtle’s name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at act.alz.org/donate.

