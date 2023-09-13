Myrtle M. Wilson notice Sep 13, 2023 Sep 13, 2023 Updated Sep 13, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SEARSMONT – Myrtle M. Wilson, 80, of Searsmont, passed away peacefully at Mount Joseph Residence & Rehab in Waterville, Maine on Sept. 7, 2023 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.There will be a private graveside burial. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Myrtle’s name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at act.alz.org/donate. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Recent Death Notices David D. Short notice Lawrence “Larry” Di Giovanne notice David Kneller service notice William D. Affleck notice Ramona Glidden service notice James Black service notice Robert Eastman Hamilton service notice Robert Meggison service notice Neal E. Wood Sr. service notice Mary E. Robbins View Death Notices E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists