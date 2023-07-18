Obituaries

Nancy Carrel

PALERMO — Nancy Rose Carrel, 72, of Palermo, passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2023. She was born in Dixmont on Aug. 25, 1950, to William and Christine (Hustus) Ridley. Nancy attended Mt. View High School. She then became a cook for a local nursing home before going to work for Waldo County Corrections, where she cooked for 28 years before retiring. She was well known for her skilled cooking and passion for feeding others.

Nancy married the love of her life, Walter, on May 22, 1993. Five years ago, they moved to her happy place on Sheepscot Lake. Nancy had a love of fishing, boating, playing cards and board games. Spending time with her family was one of her greatest enjoyments. Her family always remembers her saying “I imagine.”

