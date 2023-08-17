BELFAST — Nancy M. Greenlaw (Francis) passed away peacefully with family by her side on Aug. 14, 2023. She was born on Aug. 29, 1949, in Belfast to Minnie and Vernie Francis. Nancy graduated from Searsport District High School in 1967. Soon after graduating, she married and started a family. She worked various jobs, including Colonial Gables and the frozen food locker, until accepting a job in 1974 at the St. Regis Paper Mill as that was the best way to support her two young sons.
Determination, passion, ambition and grit have been used to describe Nancy. Family was the most important part of her life. She spent a lot of time with her grandchildren sometimes taking them on adventures to Canada, NYC, Acadia and Black Friday shopping. Nancy loved to spend time with her great granddaughters, often making them pancakes before school or watching videos with them. Family was always first. She taught them to go their own way, clear their own paths in the world and to stay true to themselves, she taught them to see the world through a different lens as she did.
Nancy had a lot of friends in life and enjoyed them all, but none more than the friendship with her granddaughter.
Nancy enjoyed sitting in the shade by her pool, watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren swim, mowing with her zero-turn lawnmower and feeding the birds. In her younger days she gardened with her family in the rocky soil, even paying her grandkids a nickel per rock that was hauled out of the garden and placed in the rock pile; it’s been said that the amount may have increased when the great grandkids came along.
Nancy is survived by her brother, Carl Francis; her son, Buddy Greenlaw and wife Megan; her son, Benji Greenlaw; her grandchildren, Aisha, Cody and Tyler; and great-grandchildren, Mykenzie and Mykeisha. She is also survived by very special nieces and nephews.
Nancy was predeceased by her parents and her brothers and sister, Vernon, Nadine and David.
She was also predeceased by Robert LeClair (Robbie), the love of her life and partner of 36 years.
She will always be held close in her family’s hearts and never be forgotten. This is not goodbye, but just see you later.
At Nancy’s request there will be no formal funeral services at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you plant a tree or hang a bird feeder in Nancy’s memory. Memories and condolences may be shared at ripostafh.com.