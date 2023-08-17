Obituaries

BELFAST — Nancy M. Greenlaw (Francis) passed away peacefully with family by her side on Aug. 14, 2023. She was born on Aug. 29, 1949, in Belfast to Minnie and Vernie Francis. Nancy graduated from Searsport District High School in 1967. Soon after graduating, she married and started a family. She worked various jobs, including Colonial Gables and the frozen food locker, until accepting a job in 1974 at the St. Regis Paper Mill as that was the best way to support her two young sons.

Determination, passion, ambition and grit have been used to describe Nancy. Family was the most important part of her life. She spent a lot of time with her grandchildren sometimes taking them on adventures to Canada, NYC, Acadia and Black Friday shopping. Nancy loved to spend time with her great granddaughters, often making them pancakes before school or watching videos with them. Family was always first. She taught them to go their own way, clear their own paths in the world and to stay true to themselves, she taught them to see the world through a different lens as she did.

Recommended for you