ELLSWORTH — Natalie Grace Knox, 68, passed away peacefully at home on June 19, 2023, after a lengthy battle against multiple myeloma. Natalie was born in Belfast on Oct. 7, 1954, to Charles Knox and Grace (Brown) Knox. She graduated from Searsport District High School in 1972, and went on to attend the University of Maine, receiving a bachelor's degree in education.
In 1982, Natalie co-founded radio station WKSQ (Kiss 94 FM), and subsequently became co-owner of five more radio stations over the years, including the Ellsworth area's WNSX (Star 97. 7).
Natalie was very active in local community affairs. She served on the board of trustees for Maine Coast Memorial Hospital, the board of directors of Woodlawn Museum and the Hancock County SPCA and served what is believed to be the greatest number of years on the board of the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce, including a term as its president. She was a leader in Searsport District High School Alumni Association, and was president of Searsport's Save Our Schools project, raising money to renovate the high school gym. Natalie also was a significant fundraiser for the Mary Dow Center for Cancer Care.
Natalie was a lover of animals, especially cats. She donated thousands of hours tending to stray felines at local shelters.
Natalie is survived by her fiancé, Mark Phillips of Ellsworth; her sister Charlene Farris and brother-in-law Rodney of Searsport; her nephew Jason Farris and wife Kerri of Pittston; great-nephews Matthew and Donovan Farris; cousins Michael Knox, Nancy Knox Schroder and Andrew Knox; dear friend Leanne Bagley Marshall; goddaughter Megan Hills; her lifelong friend and business partner Mark Osborne and his fiancée Gretchen Wilson of Ellsworth; Mark’s children, Dallas Phillips and wife Kalli of Brunswick, Justin Phillips and wife Britni of Buxton, Sara Casper and husband Brandon of Lisbon Falls, and Hannah Kincaid and fiancé Zackary Pickering of West Bath. Special thanks go to Deb McFarland of Lamoine, who provided countless hours of care and assistance to Natalie over the many months that she battled the disease. She was predeceased by her parents.
Donations in Natalie's memory may be made to Maine Compassion Trust, a charitable organization established by Natalie and her friend Jennifer Skiff. Checks can be brought to the First National Bank branch on the Beechland Road in Ellsworth, or to the Star 97. 7 Radio Station offices.
Visiting hours will be held at Jordan-Fernald, 113 Franklin St. in Ellsworth, on June 27 from 4-6 p.m. A funeral service will take place at Searsport First Congregational Church on June 28 at 11 a.m. Interment will be held at Mount Hope Cemetery in Searsport following the service.