Obituaries

ELLSWORTH — Natalie Grace Knox, 68, passed away peacefully at home on June 19, 2023, after a lengthy battle against multiple myeloma. Natalie was born in Belfast on Oct. 7, 1954, to Charles Knox and Grace (Brown) Knox. She graduated from Searsport District High School in 1972, and went on to attend the University of Maine, receiving a bachelor's degree in education.

In 1982, Natalie co-founded radio station WKSQ (Kiss 94 FM), and subsequently became co-owner of five more radio stations over the years, including the Ellsworth area's WNSX (Star 97. 7).

Recommended for you