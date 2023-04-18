Obituaries

BELFAST — Neal E. Wood Sr., 72, passed away peacefully with family by his side after a short, courageous battle with cancer on April 16, 2023. He was born in Belfast to Elroy A. and Evelyn (Young) Wood on May 17, 1950.

Neal began his working career at Milton Hills Lumber before beginning his 30-year career with the Maine State Department of Transportation. He was member of the Masons for 44 years.

