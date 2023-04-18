BELFAST — Neal E. Wood Sr., 72, passed away peacefully with family by his side after a short, courageous battle with cancer on April 16, 2023. He was born in Belfast to Elroy A. and Evelyn (Young) Wood on May 17, 1950.
Neal began his working career at Milton Hills Lumber before beginning his 30-year career with the Maine State Department of Transportation. He was member of the Masons for 44 years.
Neal had a strong work ethic which he passed on to his boys. Neal Jr. and Scott are grateful for his humor, endless love for his family and the lifetime of memories he created for them.
Throughout his life, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, gardening and spending time with his family and friends. A big part of his life was entertaining and being entertained by the “cellar dwellers” and the garage group, especially on Hot Dog Friday.
Neal is survived by his wife, Susan O. Wood, married June 30, 2006, and together for twenty-seven years. Susan’s words to describe Neal are his being a great husband, and his kindness and care for everyone around him. Also surviving are his sons Neal Jr. and his wife Kimberly and Scott and his wife Tonya; two stepchildren, Jaime Littlefield Maresh (Cat Perry) and Henry Littlefield; his twin brother, Leal I. Wood (Jean Tripp); grandchildren Kornealius, Sierra, Savana and Sabrina Wood, Kristi Knowlton, Kelsey Halley, Mason and Griffin Hurd and Hunter Maresh; great-granddaughter Kaelyn Jackson; as well as many nephews and nieces.
He was predeceased by his older sister Melvina L. Pease and his first wife, Sandra (Howard) Wood. Neal leaves behind many cherished friends who supported him throughout his journey.
At Neal’s request there will be no funeral service. A celebration of life and barbecue will be held in Woodville at a later date. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at ripostafh.com.