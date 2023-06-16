Pamela Feyler

SOUTH CHINA — Pamela Jeanne Smith Feyler, 75, daughter of the late William T. Smith and Jeanne Turner Smith (Creighton), passed away at home in South China on June 13, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.
Pamela was born on March 19, 1948, in Rockland. She graduated from Georges Valley High School in 1966 and married her husband of 56 years, Gary W. Feyler, on Jan. 28, 1967. Pam and Gary spent the first years of their marriage in Fairbanks, Alaska, while Gary was in the Air Force. Pam was a proud military wife, and they made many friends during this time.
Pam and Gary later returned to Midcoast Maine, living in a Victorian home in Rockland where they raised their daughters Amy and Holly. The family often went boating out of Thomaston Harbor in the summers and Pam enjoyed painting scenery from these excursions. While her daughters were young, Pam stayed home and eventually ran the Uncle Wiggily Nursery School for years, positively impacting the lives of many children. She later attended UMF, obtaining a bachelor’s degree in psychosocial rehabilitation and becoming a social worker. She loved caring for others at local hospitals, nursing homes and outpatient centers. Pam was a CASA volunteer, member of Kiwanis and Red Hat Lady.
As they neared retirement, Pam and Gary moved to a home they built in Thomaston. They frequently traveled in their motor home and went on several Caribbean cruises. In 2008, Pam and Gary moved to Leesburg, Fla., where they were involved in many activities in their community. Pam especially enjoyed organizing health screenings with her nurse friends. She participated in chair yoga, poker night, book club and chorus, and often walked around the neighborhood, visiting with those she met along the way.
When Pam’s Parkinson’s disease progressed, she and Gary moved to South China in 2020 to be near family. Pam loved watching birds and spending time with family in her final days. She especially enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Pamela was predeceased by her parents and her beloved aunt, Nancy Turner. She is survived by her husband, Gary Feyler; daughter and son-in-law, Amy (Feyler) and Carl Gartley; daughter, Holly Feyler; grandchildren, Alyssa (Gartley) and Jeffrey Pulver and Jared and Brittney (Ibbitson) Gartley; and great-grandchildren, Isabella and Jackson Pulver. Pamela is also survived by extended family and dear friends.
The family will have a private memorial service at a later date.
The family will have a private memorial service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to MaineGeneral Homecare and Hospice at MaineGeneral Health, Office of Philanthropy, PO Box 828, Waterville, Maine, 04903-0828.