BELFAST — Peter M. Enggass was born July 16, 1927, to Maurice and Helen (Schoenbrun) Enggass in Detroit, Mich. He died July 7, 2023, at Waldo County Hospital, Belfast, just before his 96th birthday.
As a youth, Peter attended Detroit Country Day School and worked at Enggass Jewelry Company, the family business in downtown Detroit. With some difficulty, he extracted himself from the business, deciding instead to attend the University of Michigan. After serving as a second lieutenant in the Korean War, he returned to the states and met his future wife, Nancy Joan Logue, who he married in 1955. He returned to the University of Michigan where he later obtained multiple degrees, culminating in a PhD in geography, and remained a lifelong Michigan sports fan.
As a professor, Peter taught for nearly 30 years at Mt. Holyoke College in Massachusetts, where Nancy also worked as a professor in the Theater Arts Department. Peter was an avid traveler, visiting more than 60 different countries, some of them multiple times. Along the way he accumulated a collection of historical maps of Spain and Maine, which he later donated to the Osher Library collection at the University of Southern Maine.
In 1992 Peter and Nancy retired to their special summer waterfront home on Rackliff Island in St. George, but not long after, Nancy passed away. Peter was always very generous, and he continued to be active in and supported many organizations such as Common Cause, the ACLU and the Southern Poverty Law Center. He served on a committee for the new Tenants Harbor Library, and as an art enthusiast, worked for years as a volunteer at the Center for Maine Contemporary Art. He loved dogs and was a lifelong supporter of the SPCA. Peter later married Sally Brower of Camden and enjoyed getting to know her three grown children and their families over the years.
Peter was an extremely organized and pragmatic person. When faced with losses, he made a plan and moved forward. He was an involved and supportive “Pops” and “Grandpops.”
He will be deeply missed by his sons, Murray (Katie) of Rio Rancho, N.M. and Stephen (Abby) of Camden; three grandchildren, Dale, Lily and Boston; and several cousins and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Nancy; son, David; second wife, Sally; and sister, Barbara.
Private services will be held by family. Donations in Peter’s honor may be made to Pope Memorial Humane Society, Thomaston, and The Center for Maine Contemporary Art, Rockland.