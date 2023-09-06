Obituaries

KNOX — Peter Wells Curra, 84, died the evening of Aug. 26 after a day of doing what he loved best, working on his farm in Knox.

Peter was born in Canton, Mass. in October of 1938, the son of Leonard and Marion Wells Curra. He was educated in Canton schools and graduated from the Stockbridge School of Agriculture, University of Massachusetts Amherst in 1958. He came from a long line of farmers, originating in Lamellion, Cornwall, England.

