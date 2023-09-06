KNOX — Peter Wells Curra, 84, died the evening of Aug. 26 after a day of doing what he loved best, working on his farm in Knox.
Peter was born in Canton, Mass. in October of 1938, the son of Leonard and Marion Wells Curra. He was educated in Canton schools and graduated from the Stockbridge School of Agriculture, University of Massachusetts Amherst in 1958. He came from a long line of farmers, originating in Lamellion, Cornwall, England.
He began his agricultural career as a grain salesman in western Massachusetts and eventually had his own herd of Holsteins on his rented farm in Hatfield, Mass. He moved to Knox in 1970 along with his wife, eldest daughter, their herd and entire household to what is now known as Curravale Farm. They operated the dairy farm until 1986, and then shifted gears to a farm market, eventually becoming MOFGA-certified growers. Other aspects of his agricultural career included being a director on the board of the American Farm Bureau, president of Maine Farm Bureau, lobbying for issues facing Maine farmers as well as being politically appointed to the Maine Department of Agriculture as the director of the Bureau of Public Service. He was involved in Knox town politics on and off for the 53 years he resided there, and most recently was elected as second selectman in March.
He loved his family, world affairs, reading, his farm, his faith, singing, baked goods and impractical cars. He grew beautiful produce, including his leeks and shallots that were well known at the market at the Common Ground Fair.
Peter was predeceased by his parents; his brother, William Varney; and beloved wife, Susan H. Curra. He is survived by his son, Seth, of Knox; his daughter, Amy (William), of Mashpee, Mass.; daughter, Sarah (Lars), of Randolph; grandchildren, Will, Josh, Elia and Lille; sister, Susan Willis, of Newton, Mass.; cousin, June Getchell, of Newburyport, Mass.; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at the Vassalboro Meeting House at 48 South Stanley Hill Road in Vassalboro on Oct. 14 at 2 p.m., with a gathering immediately following at the Vassalboro Grange at 353 Main St.