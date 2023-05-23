Obituaries

BELFAST — Ralph M. Snyder, 95, died peacefully at his home in Belfast on Friday, May 19, 2023, surrounded by family. He was born June 12, 1927, in Belle Plaine, Iowa, where his father Edward F. Snyder Sr. was a lawyer, and his mother Mary Ella Blue Snyder was a flower gardener and homemaker.

After the death of Ralph's father, the family moved to Orono, where Mary Ella taught at the University of Maine at Orono.

