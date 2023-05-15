Obituaries

BERWICK — Rebecca Alice Maddison passed away peacefully at her home in Berwick on May 10, 2023. She was born on May 25, 1945, in Belfast to James Wright and Frances Spear.

Rebecca spent most of her childhood in Belfast and during her teenage years lived in Lynn, Mass., where she met her husband Robert. They married there and later moved back to Belfast to raise their family. She also worked at the local theater and was a caretaker for her grandparents and her mother for many years. After Robert passed away in 2006, she moved to Berwick with her oldest daughter Lisa to spend time with her children and grandchildren in that area. She also enjoyed planting flowers and feeding the birds near her home.

