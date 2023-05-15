BERWICK — Rebecca Alice Maddison passed away peacefully at her home in Berwick on May 10, 2023. She was born on May 25, 1945, in Belfast to James Wright and Frances Spear.
Rebecca spent most of her childhood in Belfast and during her teenage years lived in Lynn, Mass., where she met her husband Robert. They married there and later moved back to Belfast to raise their family. She also worked at the local theater and was a caretaker for her grandparents and her mother for many years. After Robert passed away in 2006, she moved to Berwick with her oldest daughter Lisa to spend time with her children and grandchildren in that area. She also enjoyed planting flowers and feeding the birds near her home.
Rebecca was predeceased by both parents; husband Robert Maddison; daughter Theresa Maddison; and sister Judy Morse. She is survived by sister Janna Swift of Belfast; brother Steven Flanders of Ellsworth; daughters Lisa Maddison of Berwick and Christine Tennant of York; son James Maddison of South Berwick; grandchildren Robert, Bridgett and Brandon Knight, Sarah Pearson, Matthew Tennant and Nicholas and Leah Maddison; and great-grandchildren Riley Knight, Landon and Hadley O’Brien.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday May 19, 2023, at Grove Cemetery in Belfast with a Celebration of Life from 4-6 p.m. at First Baptist Church Hall at 95 High St. in Belfast.
To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Rebecca’s Book of Memories Page at bibberfuneral.com.
Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 62 Cemetery Road, Berwick, 03901.