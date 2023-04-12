Obituaries

HERMON — Richard “Dick” E. Anderson, 88, passed away peacefully, April 8, 2023, with his wife, Rose by his side. He was born in Houlton on April 22, 1934, the son of Kenneth and Florence (Lycette) Anderson.

Dick graduated from Houlton High School in the class of 1954. He farmed in North Amity for a number of years, left farming, and worked at Lynn’s Machine Shop in Houlton. In 1965, he moved the family to Searsport and began working for McKay Rock Products. Lane Construction Corporation bought the company and he would spend the next 28 years working for Lane and retired as a general foreman.

Tags

Recommended for you