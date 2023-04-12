HERMON — Richard “Dick” E. Anderson, 88, passed away peacefully, April 8, 2023, with his wife, Rose by his side. He was born in Houlton on April 22, 1934, the son of Kenneth and Florence (Lycette) Anderson.
Dick graduated from Houlton High School in the class of 1954. He farmed in North Amity for a number of years, left farming, and worked at Lynn’s Machine Shop in Houlton. In 1965, he moved the family to Searsport and began working for McKay Rock Products. Lane Construction Corporation bought the company and he would spend the next 28 years working for Lane and retired as a general foreman.
Richard was happiest when surrounded by his family at our many gatherings, he especially loved the annual family camping trips to Lake St. George State Park.
He was a kind and giving man. He would lend a helping hand to anyone. It might be building something or making repairs, he could always find time and energy. He loved to converse with others — whether he knew them or not, he was a people person.
Richard truly enjoyed the outdoors. For years he, with family and friends, made trips to Baxter State Park for fishing on Fowler Pond and hikes up Mt. Katahdin. When he was Scout master of Boy Scouts troop 215, he made sure the scouts had the opportunity to hike that great mountain. He also supported Troop 215 on numerous jamborees and completions.
Dick was a devoted Christian. He loved attending church and being involved in the church community. When he lived in Searsport he spent many hours working on projects with his good friends at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Belfast and Camp Fair Haven and Stockton Springs Community Church. When he and Rose moved to Hermon in 2017, they attended churches in Hermon and Winterport.
Dick is survived by his wife of 68 years, Geneta “Rose”; children Kenneth Anderson and wife Carrie, of New Gloucester, Mark Anderson and wife Diane, of Sidney, Rosanna Sherer of Northport, Tessa and husband Jon Rosberg, of Augusta; sister, Nancy Bernett and husband William, of Ludlow; sister-in -law, Joanne Anderson of Ellsworth; as well as a niece and nephew. Gramps/Grampa will be dearly missed by his grandchildren, who could always count on him to help fix whatever they needed fixed, Jacob Anderson, Lucus Anderson and wife, Elisabeth, Angus McLellan and wife Bonnie, Emily Secotte and husband Brandon Cooper, Carolyn Anderson and Bryer Gallagher, Conor Rosberg, Wyatt Secotte and Andi Anderson; along with his furry companion "Chester." Richard was predeceased by his mother and father; his daughter, Elizabeth E. Anderson; and his brother, Melvin Anderson.
A poem to share with you, written by Rose M. De Leon: “We thought of you with love today, but that is nothing new. We thought about you yesterday, and days before that too. In life we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place, no one can ever fill. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you did not go alone. For part of us went with you, the day God called you home.”
A graveside service will be held at a later date. Condolences to the family may be expressed at BrookingsSmith.com