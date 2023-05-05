Obituaries

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. — Robert E. Corey Sr., 81, of Shelbyville, Ky., formerly of Stockton Springs, passed away at Kindred Hospital at Jewish Hospital in Louisville, Ky. on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, after years of declining health.

Robert was born July 30, 1941, in Searsport to Walter and Mable (Grindle) Corey. He grew up in Searsport and married Gay French on April 4, 1959.

