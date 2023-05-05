SHELBYVILLE, Ky. — Robert E. Corey Sr., 81, of Shelbyville, Ky., formerly of Stockton Springs, passed away at Kindred Hospital at Jewish Hospital in Louisville, Ky. on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, after years of declining health.
Robert was born July 30, 1941, in Searsport to Walter and Mable (Grindle) Corey. He grew up in Searsport and married Gay French on April 4, 1959.
Robert worked at Maplewood Poultry Co. in Belfast for many years before moving to St. Petersburg, Fla. There he worked at Alcan Packaging. After some years in St. Petersburg, he was transferred to the Shelbyville, Ky. branch of the company. He worked at Alcan for many years until he suffered a stroke and was no longer able to work.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Gay Corey, of Shelbyville; his sons, Robert Jr. of Thailand and Randy of Lawrenceburg, Ky.; his daughters Regina Snow of Searsport and Angela Rosengren of Brewer; granddaughters Rachel (Tim) Wilson of Waldo, Sara (Nicholas) Esquivel of Douglas Flat, Calif., Ashland (Matthew) Keller of Brownville, Kassandra Grant of Searsport, and Nicole Rosengren of Bangor; and grandson Alex Rosengren of Orrington. He is also survived by four great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his parents, Walter and Mable Corey; his brothers Allen, who resided in Belfast, and Roger, who resided in Anchorage, Alaska; and his sister Wannetta Colcord, who resided in Sabbattus.
A graveside memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 1 at 11 a.m. at Grove Cemetery in Belfast. Memories and condolences may be shared at ripostafh.com.