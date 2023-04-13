FRANKFORT — Robert Gerrish, 61, of Frankfort, died unexpectedly Sunday, April 2, 2023. Bob was the son of Pam and Donald Gerrish. He graduated from Belfast Area High School in 1979. He went on to graduate from Husson College with a degree in accounting. He then worked at Bath Iron Works and went on to become an independent carpenter. Through this work he made several friends. He maintained these customers and friendships for several years.
Bob married his best friend, Cathy Upton, in 1990. In 1997 they welcomed their daughter Cassidy Ann. Family meant so much to Bob. He was an amazing son, husband and father. He was a wonderful son to his mother-in-law, Carole, as well as very close to his brother-in-law, Steven. He loved family gatherings, but especially his yearly family vacations. Over the years Bob loved his time hunting and fishing with his father, his cousin Shane and Brent, Danny and Stanley. Bob had a great sense of humor and a kind heart. He would do anything for his family and friends. We all will miss Bob very much. There will always be a hole in that amazing space he occupied.
Bob was predeceased by his parents Pam Gerrish, Donald and Carol Gerrish; his sister Lisha Brett; and his nephew Bradley Ginn. He is survived by his wife, Cathy; his daughter Cassidy and her friend Jesse; his mother-in-law Carole Upton; brother-in-law Steven Upton; uncle Matt and cousin Shane Gerrish and his family; and his aunt and uncle Ruth and Junior Littlefield and their family.
Bob will also be missed by his long-time friends Brent and Laurie Ginn and Danny and Stanley Drinkwater.
A celebration of life will be held May 6, 2023, at The Shrine Club, Northport Avenue, Belfast, from 12-2 p.m. Memories and condolences may be shared at ripostafh.com.