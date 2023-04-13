Obituaries

FRANKFORT — Robert Gerrish, 61, of Frankfort, died unexpectedly Sunday, April 2, 2023. Bob was the son of Pam and Donald Gerrish. He graduated from Belfast Area High School in 1979. He went on to graduate from Husson College with a degree in accounting. He then worked at Bath Iron Works and went on to become an independent carpenter. Through this work he made several friends. He maintained these customers and friendships for several years.

Bob married his best friend, Cathy Upton, in 1990. In 1997 they welcomed their daughter Cassidy Ann. Family meant so much to Bob. He was an amazing son, husband and father. He was a wonderful son to his mother-in-law, Carole, as well as very close to his brother-in-law, Steven. He loved family gatherings, but especially his yearly family vacations. Over the years Bob loved his time hunting and fishing with his father, his cousin Shane and Brent, Danny and Stanley. Bob had a great sense of humor and a kind heart. He would do anything for his family and friends. We all will miss Bob very much. There will always be a hole in that amazing space he occupied.

