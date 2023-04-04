Robert "Nick" Nickerson

BELFAST — Robert Marshall Nickerson, 80, passed from this life on March 31, 2023, at Waldo County General Hospital, following a period of declining health.
Robert ("Nick") was born on Sept. 16, 1942, in Weymouth, Mass., the only child of Clare and Audrey (Haley) Nickerson. The family moved back to Belfast and spent Nick's early years in a home on Lower Congress Street. Nick began his career in shoe manufacturing as a young man in Belfast. He moved with his young family, wife JoAnne and daughter Jahneene, to Gardiner in the early 1970s to be the foreman of the receiving department at Hallowell Shoe & Boot, where he worked for many years until its closure. Nick then worked at Pine State Trading Company until he retired.
Nick was most proud of the genealogical work he completed to prove descendancy from Thomas Rogers, a passenger on the Mayflower, and the further work he completed on his branch of the Nickersons of Swanville and Chatham, Cape Cod. He was perpetually fascinated with history and the story of his ancestral family.
Nick is survived by his daughter, Jahneene M. Nickerson of Belfast; and his former spouse, JoAnne (Huntley) Nickerson, also of Belfast. The family would like to sincerely thank the staff at Harbor Hill Center and the staff at Waldo County General Hospital ICU for their gentle care of Nick in his final years and days.
A private graveside service will take place at the Nickerson Family Cemetery in Swanville in mid-April.