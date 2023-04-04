Obituaries

Robert "Nick" Nickerson

Robert "Nick" Nickerson

BELFAST — Robert Marshall Nickerson, 80, passed from this life on March 31, 2023, at Waldo County General Hospital, following a period of declining health.

Robert ("Nick") was born on Sept. 16, 1942, in Weymouth, Mass., the only child of Clare and Audrey (Haley) Nickerson. The family moved back to Belfast and spent Nick's early years in a home on Lower Congress Street. Nick began his career in shoe manufacturing as a young man in Belfast. He moved with his young family, wife JoAnne and daughter Jahneene, to Gardiner in the early 1970s to be the foreman of the receiving department at Hallowell Shoe & Boot, where he worked for many years until its closure. Nick then worked at Pine State Trading Company until he retired.

Tags

Recommended for you