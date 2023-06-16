Roger Reuillard Jun 16, 2023 Jun 16, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Roger Reuillard Obituaries Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save UNION — It is with a great deal of sadness that we announce the death of Roger Gervaise Reuillard, 85, of Union, who passed away on May 20, 2023, at the Sussman House in Rockport.Roger is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joanne, and their four children, Mark, Maria, Gregory and Derek Reuillard; their spouses; and his 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.Roger was predeceased by his parents Camille and Mercedes and his brother Serge, all of Buffalo, N.Y.A most cherished husband, father and grandfather and a talented fine artist and craftsman, Roger will be greatly missed by his family and friends.A celebration of life will be held later this year.Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at DirectCremationofMaine.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Recent Death Notices Neal E. Wood Sr. service notice Robert P. Moore Sr. notice Edward Dorman II notice Lucy Goulet Frederick Cowles service notice Michael D. Lipousky service notice Aidan Matthew York View Death Notices E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists