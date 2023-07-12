BELFAST — Roxanna Kelley Morse, 72, passed away on June 27, 2023, following a battle with cancer. She was born in Bangor on Jan. 12, 1951, to Evelyn (Graves) Kelley and Joseph Kelley.
After her graduation from Belfast Area High School in 1969, Roxanna went on to Unity College, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in English.
On Sept. 28, 1983, she married Leslie Morse, Jr., of Belmont.
Roxanna began her career teaching English at Searsport District High School. In 1997, she obtained a master’s degree in library and information science through the University of South Carolina, allowing her to continue to share her love of literature in a different capacity. She then served as the librarian at Searsport Elementary School before moving on to Belfast Area High School, where she served as librarian until her retirement. Throughout her years in education, Roxanna was a beloved colleague and teacher; her quick wit, candor and curiosity could win over even the most reluctant students.
In her retirement, Roxanna continued to enjoy the things she loved most: caring for animals — especially horses — horseback riding, the company of friends and family and good storylines in print and on screen.
She will be greatly missed by those she leaves behind: her husband of 40 years, Les; sister, Pamela McInnis; brothers, Michael Miles, Joseph McInnis and Eugene (Bill) McInnis; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Roxanna was predeceased by her parents; stepmother, Pauline Kelley; and beloved aunt, Lillian (Graves) McInnis.
To honor Roxanna’s wishes, there will be no funeral service. I invite you to please privately celebrate Roxanna’s memory in your own ways.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at ripostafh.com.