Obituaries

BELFAST — Roxanna Kelley Morse, 72, passed away on June 27, 2023, following a battle with cancer. She was born in Bangor on Jan. 12, 1951, to Evelyn (Graves) Kelley and Joseph Kelley.

After her graduation from Belfast Area High School in 1969, Roxanna went on to Unity College, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in English.

