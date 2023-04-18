Obituaries

FREEDOM — Roy E. Ward, 103 of Freedom, passed away peacefully on April 12, 2023, at the Maine Veterans Home in Bangor. Roy was born in Freedom on Nov. 11, 1919, to Oley and Florence Ward.

A graduate of Freedom Academy in 1937, Roy later enlisted in the Navy in 1941 where he proudly served his country for six years. Nobody loved his family, friends and country more than Roy. During his military service, Roy performed convoy duty and transported oil on the USS Mizpah during WWII. After his service, he returned home to Freedom where he met his wife Marguerite, whom he married in New York City on May 23, 1947. Together, Roy and Marguerite built a family and marriage rooted in hard work, respect, service and compassion that would last for 70 years.

Tags

Recommended for you