FREEDOM — Roy E. Ward, 103 of Freedom, passed away peacefully on April 12, 2023, at the Maine Veterans Home in Bangor. Roy was born in Freedom on Nov. 11, 1919, to Oley and Florence Ward.
A graduate of Freedom Academy in 1937, Roy later enlisted in the Navy in 1941 where he proudly served his country for six years. Nobody loved his family, friends and country more than Roy. During his military service, Roy performed convoy duty and transported oil on the USS Mizpah during WWII. After his service, he returned home to Freedom where he met his wife Marguerite, whom he married in New York City on May 23, 1947. Together, Roy and Marguerite built a family and marriage rooted in hard work, respect, service and compassion that would last for 70 years.
Upon his return to Freedom, Roy began his nearly 40-year career as a mechanic at Knowlton's Garage. During that time, Roy built lasting friendships, calloused hands and a legacy defined by dependability, loyalty, trust, humor and character. Later in life he also worked at Bryant’s Stove Shop. Outside of work he enjoyed the outdoors, dancing, helping his neighbors, music and sports. Roy truly embodied “The Greatest Generation.'' Despite witnessing monumental changes in his lengthy and fulfilling life, he never lost his impeccable work ethic, humility, sense of humor or appreciation for what mattered most — his family, friends and community.
After his retirement, you would often find Roy working in his yard, where he held countless “Thirsty Thursdays” with family and friends. It was not uncommon every Thursday to hear Roy playing his accordion, telling stories, eating food, enjoying company or just laughing with all those around him. He had a laugh that would light up a room. These traditions encapsulated everything that brought him joy. When it was not Thursday, Roy could be found enjoying a trip to Waterville with his wife, socializing with his friends at McDonalds, fiddleheading, visiting with his family, an occasional nap in his chair, attending music festivals or cheering on the Boston Celtics with Marguerite.
Roy appreciated the simplicity of life and had immense pride in his military service. Nobody was more grateful for everything he had. He leaves behind a legacy of generosity, selflessness, sacrifice, modesty and humor that is woven into the countless lives he touched.
Roy was predeceased by his parents Oley and Florence of Freedom; brothers Raymond Ward and Merwin Ward; sister Mae Ward; and his wife Marguerite Ward (Penney), all of Freedom.
Roy is survived by his son Darrell Ward and his partner Betty Jo Spinney of Freedom; daughter Roxanne Ward of Belfast; grandson Aaron Ward and his wife Jessica Ward; great-grandchildren Landon Ward and Adeline Ward of Hermon; granddaughter Stephanie Ward; nephews Burleigh Raven and Brian Raven of Freedom; and nieces Frances Ward of Albion, Brenda Ward (Moody) of Freedom and Juanita, along with countless other family and friends.
A small family graveside service will be held at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Freedom on May 21, 2023, at 11 a.m. A public celebration of life for Roy and Marguerite will be held afterwards at the Freedom Grange Hall at 12:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a Memorial Gift or Donation in Roy’s Honor to The Bangor Maine Veterans Home
44 Hogan Road, Bangor, ME, 04401 or Honor Flight Maine PO Box 699, Brunswick, ME, 04011.