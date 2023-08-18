BELFAST, ME / ZEPHYRHILLS, FL — Russell F. Colby Jr., 86, passed peacefully into the loving arms of his Savior on Aug. 7, 2023, surrounded by his family. He was born on July 27, 1937, in Belfast, Maine; the son of Russell Sr. and Violette (Harvey) Colby of Swanville, Maine. Russell was a dedicated and loving husband to his wife Mildred (Warman), whom he married on July 23, 1960.
He had a career as a truck driver, beginning with Merrill Transport in Searsport, Maine, and retiring at Dead River in Bucksport, Maine. He worked long hours, was an exemplary employee and taught his children a strong work ethic by example. Russell was a kind and gentle man. He accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior in the ‘80s, never wavering in his walk with His Lord. He attended Searsport Full Gospel Church driving the bus on Sundays to bring people to church who needed a ride. He was a true disciple of Christ and an example to his children of a Godly man. He spent his last few years in sunny Florida with his wife, Millie, at Tropical Acres in Zephyrhills. Russell loved riding the golf cart around the park, especially when it was a holiday and he and Millie could decorate the cart and show off! He made many friends in the park and he will be remembered with a smile.
Russell was predeceased by his parents Russell Sr. and Violette Colby; brothers Norman and Donald (Butch) Colby. Russell is survived by his wife, Mildred Colby, of Zephyrhills, Florida, two sons, Christopher C. and wife Diane-Marie Colby of Searsport, Maine, and Keith A. and wife Lainie Colby of Belfast, Maine; one daughter, Regina F. Whitney of Zephyrhills, Florida, his brother, Stanley Colby of Swanville, Maine; and sister, Marie Knowlton of Belfast, Maine; eight grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sept. 8, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Faith Temple Church, 189 Lincolnville Avenue, Belfast, Maine, with Pastor Greg Huston officiating.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at The Colby Family, 37621 Bermuda Dr., Zephyrhills, FL 33541.