THORNDIKE — Theodore Jerome Juskevice Jr., 85, of Thorndike, died May 20, 2023, holding the hand of his wife of 66 years. Ted was born in Chicago, Ill., on March 17, 1938, the son of Theodore and Joanne (Doweiko) Juskevice. From his father he learned to use his hands, doing everything from carpentry and construction to fixing engines and everything in between. He would be a lifelong tinkerer, spending long hours in the garage, listening to the radio and whistling.
Ted graduated from the Chicago Teachers College and began his career in education, teaching first in the Windy City and later in the Mt. View school district, retiring in 1986.
Ted eloped with Pauline Pagel in 1957, and they had four daughters, of which he was always very proud. He raised them to be self-sufficient and capable, all able to wield a hammer or change a tire. Ted took them to Montreal for Expo 67 and traveled across the country, visiting almost all 50 states and many state and national parks. We only lost Carol once on that trip.
Other than his wife and family, his great love was dancing. He was always envious of his father's grace on the dance floor, and didn't start dancing until his early 40s, when he made up for lost time by dancing at all the local dance halls, usually three times a week. When Ted and Polly began spending winters in North Port, Fla., he could be found dancing somewhere most days. He had his favorite bands and singers, always ones that played a great waltz. He especially liked it when his daughters and granddaughters would come dancing and he could show them off.
He was predeceased by his parents and his brother John Juskevice, of Chicago. He is survived by his wife Polly; his sisters, Rita Hunt of Rinard, Ill. and Joanne Chase of Unity; his daughters Kim and her partner Bob Carter, of Thorndike, Sue and husband Ron Chase of Unity, Carol Richard (she's single and looking!) of Clinton, Tenn. and Leigh and her partner Mike Anderson of Unity; grandchildren Brittany Richard, Kelsy Henderson, Pagel Sanchez, Cody Richard and Regan Bell; great-grandchildren Noah, Oliva and Mason; and many ladies looking for a dance partner.
Graveside services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please dance with someone you love, or have a kitten spayed or neutered.