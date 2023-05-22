Obituaries

THORNDIKE — Theodore Jerome Juskevice Jr., 85, of Thorndike, died May 20, 2023, holding the hand of his wife of 66 years. Ted was born in Chicago, Ill., on March 17, 1938, the son of Theodore and Joanne (Doweiko) Juskevice. From his father he learned to use his hands, doing everything from carpentry and construction to fixing engines and everything in between. He would be a lifelong tinkerer, spending long hours in the garage, listening to the radio and whistling.

Ted graduated from the Chicago Teachers College and began his career in education, teaching first in the Windy City and later in the Mt. View school district, retiring in 1986.

