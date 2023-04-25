SEARSPORT — Tina Louise Merry, 56, passed away April 21, 2023, after a long battle with cancer, with her loving daughter Brittany by her side. Tina was born in Belfast on July 7, 1966, to Denny and Romaine (Wentworth) Johnson. Tina’s family was her whole life and she loved and protected them fiercely.
She is survived by her husband Dennis Merry; her two daughters Astin Merry and Brittany Luce and her husband Colton; her son Dennis Jr.; her five grandchildren, Colton Jr., Kloe, Ryker, Ryatt and Dennis III; her mother Romaine Johnson; sister Tuesday Woolworth and her brother David Johnson; brothers- and sisters-in-law Timothy and Pamela Merry, Alva and Kristi Philbrook, Melody Holmes, Wendy Merry and Preston Ward; a very special aunt, Gail Copson; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her father Denny Johnson; mother-in-law Delores Merry; brother-in-law E. Leslie Merry; and two sisters-in-law, Sonja Ward and Rebecca and Alan Merrithew.
Tina was a hard worker who loved being outside in her flower gardens or taking care of her many animals — horses, dogs, cats and chickens just to name a few.
Her burial will be at Smart Cemetery and will be announced at a later date.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at ripostafh.com.