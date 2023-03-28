BANGOR — Virginia “Ginny” Rimm, of Bangor, formerly of Searsmont, passed away peacefully on March 15, 2023.
She was born July 18, 1933, in Staten Island, N.Y., and earned a bachelor of science degree in nursing from Columbia University in 1955 followed by several years working as a registered nurse. Ginny married her husband, Charles Rimm, on May 26, 1957, and in 1972, they moved with their seven children to a 90-acre farm in Monroe. Shortly after moving to Maine, Ginny began working as a freelance writer and reporter for the Bangor Daily News and the Republican Journal.
For eight years, beginning in 1980, she published her own small press magazine, the New England Sampler. In that same year, Ginny was also involved in the start-up of the Belfast Farmers Market. In 1984 Ginny became a Waldo County hospice volunteer and in 1989 accepted the role of hospice volunteer coordinator. She was instrumental in launching the hospice wing at Waldo County General Hospital, the first of its kind in the state of Maine.
Later in life, she attended the Bangor Theological Seminary retiring in 2006 as Pastor of the Vassalboro United Methodist Church in Vassalboro, Maine. In 2022 Ginny was one of thirty-two individuals throughout the state of Maine to be honored by the Maine Health Care Association’s Remember ME Lifetime Achievement Award.
Ginny was predeceased by her husband Charles “Charlie” Rimm and her parents John and Margaret Kelly. She is survived by her children Catherine Rimm, Kenneth Rimm, Suzanne Boguslawski (Walter), Michael Rimm (Diane), Edward Rimm (Tammy), Nancy Rimm Staples (Scott) and Jeanne Cyr (Robert); her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her brother Edward Kelly (Emily); and her niece and nephews.
A memorial service and private burial will be held in Searsmont at a later date. Donations in Ginny’s memory may be made to Hospice Volunteers of Waldo County, PO Box 772, Belfast, ME 04915. Arrangements by Kiley & Foley Funeral Service, Bangor and Brewer. Messages and memories of Ginny may be shared with her family on the tribute wall of kileyandfoley.com.