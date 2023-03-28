Obituaries

BANGOR — Virginia “Ginny” Rimm, of Bangor, formerly of Searsmont, passed away peacefully on March 15, 2023.

She was born July 18, 1933, in Staten Island, N.Y., and earned a bachelor of science degree in nursing from Columbia University in 1955 followed by several years working as a registered nurse. Ginny married her husband, Charles Rimm, on May 26, 1957, and in 1972, they moved with their seven children to a 90-acre farm in Monroe. Shortly after moving to Maine, Ginny began working as a freelance writer and reporter for the Bangor Daily News and the Republican Journal.

Tags

Recommended for you