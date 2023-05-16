Obituaries

FREEDOM — Warren Allen Moody, 93, longtime resident of Freedom, died peacefully surrounded by family on April 19, 2023.

Warren was born in Liberty on June 24, 1929, to Allen and Freda Wellman Moody. He married Mildred Shaw and during their 50 years of marriage they raised six children, who in turn gave him 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren who he loved dearly.

