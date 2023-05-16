FREEDOM — Warren Allen Moody, 93, longtime resident of Freedom, died peacefully surrounded by family on April 19, 2023.
Warren was born in Liberty on June 24, 1929, to Allen and Freda Wellman Moody. He married Mildred Shaw and during their 50 years of marriage they raised six children, who in turn gave him 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren who he loved dearly.
He was a truck driver by trade as well as being a blueberry farmer. He loved gardening, feeding the birds, traveling, camping, fishing, hunting and playing cribbage. Family gatherings were the best. His last years were shared with his partner Helen Farrar. Together they enjoyed many adventures in Maine and Florida.
Warren was predeceased by his parents; brother Richard; sister Betty; wife Mildred; son Ronald; and grandson Derek.
He is survived by Helen; her daughters Karen (Mark) and Elaine (Bill); brother Carl (Brenda); sons Barry (Cheryl) and Lyndon John (Tammy)l; daughters Cheryl (Dennis), Connie (Jim) and Cynthia (Bruce); grandchildren Kelli (Larry), sons Cameron and Brady; Heidi (Josh), son Jakob; Tauri, daughters Katelyn (Adam) and Grace and son Riley; Casey (Emily), sons Jonas, Rowan, Julian and daughter Ainsley; Devin and daughter Marley; Brian (Kari), sons Everett and Desmond; Trevor, Jessa (Trent), Tyler, Benjamin (Jacqueline), son Jason; Mark, Jason and Amelia (Cody); as well as cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
Funeral services will be June 24 at 11 a.m. at the Freedom Congregational Church, with burial to follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Freedom.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Warren to the American Heart Association, Freedom Congregational Church or a charity of your choice.