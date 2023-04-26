Obituaries

BELFAST — William Douglas Fergusson, 76, died suddenly on March 27, 2023, while vacationing in Turks and Caicos. He was born Nov. 24, 1946, in Detroit, son of the late Martha (Kauppila) and William Fergusson. Bill received a bachelor’s in history from Franklin and Marshall College in 1968, then earned a master’s in American history at Penn State, where he developed a life-long devotion to the Nittany Lions. As a PhD candidate, Bill completed all but his dissertation, due to illness.

While at F&M, he married Marilyn Ewing, and they had two children, Andrew and Abigail. After a career as an international insurance underwriting specialist and manager in several cities around the country, Bill retired in 2010. Throughout his life, he stayed closely connected with many friends, going back to high school.

