BELFAST — William Douglas Fergusson, 76, died suddenly on March 27, 2023, while vacationing in Turks and Caicos. He was born Nov. 24, 1946, in Detroit, son of the late Martha (Kauppila) and William Fergusson. Bill received a bachelor’s in history from Franklin and Marshall College in 1968, then earned a master’s in American history at Penn State, where he developed a life-long devotion to the Nittany Lions. As a PhD candidate, Bill completed all but his dissertation, due to illness.
While at F&M, he married Marilyn Ewing, and they had two children, Andrew and Abigail. After a career as an international insurance underwriting specialist and manager in several cities around the country, Bill retired in 2010. Throughout his life, he stayed closely connected with many friends, going back to high school.
In 2020, Bill married Debbie Bailly, whom he had dated in his freshman year of college. They delighted in pursuing their common interests - outdoor activities such as cross-country skiing, camping, hiking and canoeing; dancing, watching movies, going out to eat and traveling; and discussing news and literature in depth.
Bill was an activist in protecting and restoring the environment. He spoke at Rotary Clubs in Maine and New Hampshire about the increasing dangers of climate change and the most efficacious means of turning it around by decreasing use of fossil fuels. A dedicated political progressive, Bill campaigned for candidates in critical races and worked for social justice.
He spent countless hours fund-raising for his beloved F&M. Preferring “doing” to “organizing,” Bill volunteered with Meals on Wheels, the Belfast Soup Kitchen and the Food Cupboard. Into his 70s, Bill gave blood multiple times each year to the American Red Cross, totaling at least 10 gallons!
Bill was kind, patient, generous, loving and curious — wondrously content with his life, which he lived with passion. On daily walks, he talked with friends and strangers alike, learning all but their hat size. Conversations meandered with many detailed-filled digressions. While his memory for facts, names and places was phenomenal, he was forever losing his keys and ever-present coffee cup. He remained an avid reader and life-long learner.
Bill will be greatly missed by his family: his wife, Deborah Bailly; brother, Ronald Fergusson; son Andrew and his wife Wendy; and “grands” Emily and Andrew; daughter Abigail Oblender and her husband Matt; and “grands” Sophia and Savannah.
A celebration of Bill’s life will be held June 3, 2023, at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Belfast (also on Zoom). Donations in his memory may be made to the Sierra Club, 2101 Webster St., Suite 1300, Oakland, CA 94612 (act.sierraclub.org/donate).