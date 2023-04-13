Shelter is a basic human need. A stable home is a determinant of health. And fresh legislative momentum on a strategy rooted in these most fundamental principles — “housing first” — stands to transform the lives of homeless Mainers.
The sequence of the housing first philosophy starts with giving people a dependable base: a home. With that secured, personal issues and challenges that stand little chance of being dealt with in the streets can be addressed.
Maine House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross, D-Portland, presented legislation April 4 to use state funds to help create permanent housing for people who are chronically homeless. She defined chronic homelessness as “a situation in which a person is living in a place not meant for human habitation for at least 12 months and for whom homelessness is correlated with a condition that makes accessing services and maintaining housing a significant challenge, such as substance use disorder or a behavioral health condition.”
“…An ER waiting room is not a home, nor is a shelter floor, a jail cell or under a highway underpass,” Talbot Ross said. “Nor can we expect folks who are currently experiencing this way of life to ever become their best and highest selves.”
Her proposed amendment to LD 2, An Act to End Chronic Homelessness, would redirect $13 million in real estate transfer tax revenue from Maine’s general fund to a new Housing First Fund dedicated to establishing permanent housing with 24/7 access to services — a potent combination that has succeeded in lifting people out of chronic homelessness across America and closer to home, notably in Portland.
People experiencing chronic homelessness typically have complex and long-term health conditions, such as mental illness, substance use disorders, physical disabilities, or other medical conditions, Talbot Ross testified April 4. Once they become homeless — regardless of what immediately caused them to lose their housing — it is difficult for them to get back into housing and they can face long or repeated episodes of homelessness.
In addition, people who are long-term homeless have a life expectancy of over l0 years less than the general population.
The Housing First Fund would be operated by the Maine Department of Health and Human Services with support from the Maine State Housing Authority. The fund would provide permanent supportive housing that pairs a housing subsidy with case management and supportive services, Talbot Ross said. “It has been shown to not only help people experiencing chronic homelessness achieve long-term housing stability, but also improve their health and well-being,” she testified. “Additionally, this model has also been shown to lower public costs associated with the use of crisis services such as shelters, hospitals, jails and prisons.”
The nonprofit Preble Street supports three such operations in Portland that prove the housing first concept works: 89% of their residents did not return to homelessness over a five-year period.
State housing officials estimate there are nearly 700 chronically homeless people in Maine who could be served with supportive housing — and with the current affordable housing crisis, the number of homeless in the state is said to be at its highest point in 15 years.
It is difficult to get firm figures on chronic homelessness here in Waldo County. HomelessShelterDirectory.org puts the number of homeless individuals at 59. Jeff Amann, housing director at Waldo Community Action Partners, told The Journal his agency deals with 35 to 50 people on a regular basis. Other sources suggest actual figures are higher, particularly considering the number of homeless teens in our rural areas who are couch-surfing in friends’ homes. Amann noted that Waldo County has no shelter and must send homeless people to Bangor or Portland.
While details for the proposed Housing First plan are still being worked out, much of the money would help fund the support services — such as substance use treatment and mental health services — that are in short supply and much-needed by those who are chronically homeless. Having those services readily available is crucial to turning around the lives of the homeless, advocates say. Other existing funding would be needed to develop the housing units.
Another example of the potential upside of Talbot Ross’s proposal exists in Bangor, where a community action program has secured 41 new homes that are in the process of being renovated for homeless residents. Without the support of a housing first fund, however, the program can’t move forward with a true and dependable housing first operation.
By operating without traditional preconditions or strings attached, the housing first model enables people to break from a cycle. It can be a foundation for people who wish to return to education or employment, or a foothold for those who dream of reconnecting with their families.
“Housing first” is generally regarded as having started in New York City in the early 1990s with a man named Sam Tsemberis. In interviews, Tsemberis has routinely pointed out that it is “housing first,” not “housing only.”
Although Talbot Ross’s LD 2 amendment could create a breakthrough in the Legislature, it will require consistent investment in the 24/7 services that are critical to the model. That, in turn, requires continued public support. It is housing first — not housing only.