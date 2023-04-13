Opinion

In your April 8 article on Nordic Aquafarms' request to the Maine Department of Environmental Protection that it suspend Nordic's permits for its $500 million industrial fish farm, Nordic co-CEO Brenda Chandler refers to Nordic opponents' "endless litigation."

But that litigation is not endless. It will end when Nordic stops machinations such as failing to disclose at a minimum considerable doubt over ownership of land it needs. And when the city of Belfast drops its plan for a sham park designed solely to allow Nordic to lay its saltwater intake and effluent discharge pipes, and to house an industrial pump house to service those pipes. And when the DEP follows the law and revokes Nordic's permits for very clear lack of title, right and interest to all lands it needs.