In your April 8 article on Nordic Aquafarms' request to the Maine Department of Environmental Protection that it suspend Nordic's permits for its $500 million industrial fish farm, Nordic co-CEO Brenda Chandler refers to Nordic opponents' "endless litigation."
But that litigation is not endless. It will end when Nordic stops machinations such as failing to disclose at a minimum considerable doubt over ownership of land it needs. And when the city of Belfast drops its plan for a sham park designed solely to allow Nordic to lay its saltwater intake and effluent discharge pipes, and to house an industrial pump house to service those pipes. And when the DEP follows the law and revokes Nordic's permits for very clear lack of title, right and interest to all lands it needs.
The April 8 article cites opponents' fears of negative impacts on Penobscot Bay, aquifers and air. But Nordic would also destroy 56 acres of mature forest, vital wetlands and wildlife habitat. And it would essentially destroy the southernmost mile of the Little River Trail.
I and many others have opposed the ill-conceived and highly destructive Nordic project for fully five years now, and like many Nordic opponents, I will never apologize for defending our home, our environment, our land rights and our drinking water.