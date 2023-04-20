If you have a dozen backyard chickens, you learn quickly that what goes in will come out. Now let your mind imagine 211 million pounds of salmon, in tanks covering dozens of football fields. With their feces being partially treated and released by 4-foot-diameter pipes into some of the nation’s most pristine and productive marine estuaries, near beaches your kids enjoy.
Now imagine this once majestic fish of mythic migrations swimming in circles, in captivity, day by day. Their purpose now is profit. For someone from away, specifically, from Norway. Until one of the many diseases of monocultured salmon or the automated knives ends its suffering and confusion, daily pleasures are confined to eating pellets of small pelagic fish meant for a family in South America or Africa and defecating into its own tank.
The EPA, in its wisdom, defines operations that produce 100,000 pounds or more of seafood a year as a Concentrated Aquatic Animal Production or CAAP, similar to a swine, beef or poultry CAFO. In Maine, we have had five mega industrial proposals for land-based fin-fish CAAPs — in Belfast, Bucksport, Millinocket, Frenchman’s Bay and Jonesport.
If built, they would total 211 million pounds of fish produced a year. This would be the equivalent of 2,100 individual CAAPs or fish factories, making the “Broiler Capital” days of chicken processing look like a picnic. The rusty barns, each with a rusty trailer, dot our back roads with a memory of someone’s grand scheme to profit from the poverty of others, while polluting the waters that belongs to everyone, including the other species.
The opportunity costs of investing $1.3 billion dollars to grow 211 million pounds of fish in confinement must be evaluated in terms of a similar investment into dam removal and the restoration of abused fisheries. I dream my son will one day reliably catch fish to feed his family, as I did, some 50 years ago, before we destroyed what was abundance beyond belief.