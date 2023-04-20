Opinion

If you have a dozen backyard chickens, you learn quickly that what goes in will come out. Now let your mind imagine 211 million pounds of salmon, in tanks covering dozens of football fields. With their feces being partially treated and released by 4-foot-diameter pipes into some of the nation’s most pristine and productive marine estuaries, near beaches your kids enjoy.

Now imagine this once majestic fish of mythic migrations swimming in circles, in captivity, day by day. Their purpose now is profit. For someone from away, specifically, from Norway. Until one of the many diseases of monocultured salmon or the automated knives ends its suffering and confusion, daily pleasures are confined to eating pellets of small pelagic fish meant for a family in South America or Africa and defecating into its own tank.