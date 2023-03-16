Lesson No. 1 about creeping authoritarianism: Do not obey in advance. Unfortunately, corporate "citizen" Walgreens has failed to heed it. First of 20, this lesson is found in a slim volume titled "On Tyranny, Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century."
Historian Timothy Snyder stares into the abyss of authoritarian movements and leaders that plagued the globe for terrifying decades.
These movements metastasized and death-marched their way to massive destruction and misery, to be met with mass resistance, beaten back at great cost, and seemingly defeated.
Alarmingly, these movements are in rapid rise again, worldwide, and here in the USofA — land of the free, home of the brave. Due to our democratic heritage we feel exceptional, but we need more than Founders’ visions to protect our democracy now.
A close study of 20th century fascism, Nazism and communism, under so-called strongmen leaders such as Mussolini, Hitler and Stalin and the populations they terrorized, offers messages about human nature for our consideration: Why do we watch terrorism rise again when we might reasonably know better? Why would we obey in advance, teaching tyrants in powerful positions what encroachments we’re willing to tolerate?
Democracies rise and fall. They can fail, and typically it starts small.
How it begins: a series of incursions, a chipping away at human and civil rights. Aspiring autocrats target marginalized populations. The vulnerable are abused in a laboratory of cruelty. Onlookers gawk, sometimes amused and often indifferent to the spectacle, but mostly, usefully obedient and apathetic while “others” — such as people of color, transgender individuals, LGBTQ folks, immigrants, Jews, Muslims, and persons with the capacity for giving birth — are stripped of human dignity; are terrorized, tortured and eventually murdered with impunity by those tyrants who would represent themselves as pure vessels of “the will of the people.”
By groveling to power-grabbing, bullying, antidemocratic, anti-choice activism, by obeying in advance, Citizen Walgreens has abandoned its civic responsibility. To deny access to legal, safe, effective medication is to cooperate with insidious, pernicious malice — depriving fellow citizens their right of autonomy over their bodies, their lives.