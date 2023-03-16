Lesson No. 1 about creeping authoritarianism: Do not obey in advance. Unfortunately, corporate “citizen” Walgreens has failed to heed it. First of 20, this lesson is found in a slim volume titled “On Tyranny, Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century.” Historian Timothy Snyder stares into the abyss of authoritarian movements and leaders that plagued the globe for terrifying decades. These movements metastasized and death-marched their way to massive destruction and misery, to be met with mass resistance, beaten back at great cost, and seemingly defeated.
Alarmingly, these movements are in rapid rise again, worldwide, and here in the USofA — land of the free, home of the brave. Due to our democratic heritage we feel exceptional, but we need more than Founders’ visions to protect our democracy now.
A close study of 20th century fascism, Nazism and communism, under so-called strongmen leaders such as Mussolini, Hitler and Stalin and the populations they terrorized, offers messages about human nature for our consideration: Why do we watch terrorism rise again when we might reasonably know better? Why would we obey in advance, teaching tyrants in powerful positions what encroachments we’re willing to tolerate?
Democracies rise and fall. They can fail, and typically it starts small.
How it begins: a series of incursions, a chipping away at human and civil rights. Aspiring autocrats target marginalized populations. The vulnerable are abused in a laboratory of cruelty. Onlookers gawk, sometimes amused and often indifferent to the spectacle, but mostly, usefully obedient and apathetic while “others” — such as people of color, transgender individuals, LGBTQ folks, immigrants, Jews, Muslims, and persons with the capacity for giving birth — are stripped of human dignity; are terrorized, tortured and eventually murdered with impunity by those tyrants who would represent themselves as pure vessels of “the will of the people.”
By groveling to power-grabbing, bullying, antidemocratic, anti-choice activism, by obeying in advance, Citizen Walgreens has abandoned its civic responsibility. To deny access to legal, safe, effective medication is to cooperate with insidious, pernicious malice — depriving fellow citizens their right of autonomy over their bodies, their lives.
Citizen Walgreens fails the test of democracy.
Victoria Olson
Waldo
Help improve access for the mobility-challenged
Hello neighbors and Belfast visitors,
We are working with the city of Belfast on a plan to improve access and safety for all mobility-challenged folks who live, work, and visit our lovely city. To that end, we are reaching out to you for your concerns.
Whether it be you, a friend, or neighbor who faces obstacles when traversing downtown Belfast, we want to know what those obstacles are and ideally where they are located.
A struggle with curbs, parking, rails or lacks thereof, please let us know.
We can’t solve every issue but the city is prepared to solve what it can.
Please, don’t keep it to yourself. We are listening.
You can send your letters to: Aynne Ames, 139 Northport Ave., Belfast, ME 04915. Or you can email Neva Allen at NevaBythesea@gmail.com. We need your letters by April 7.
Please help us to help you make Belfast an even more inclusive place to live and visit.
Neva Allen
Belfast
Letter: Vote for Peter Curra
The town of Knox is having its first contested Select Board vote in recent memory. While all the candidates are wonderful, civic-minded folks who want to serve the people of the town, one stands out to me.
Peter Curra, longtime Knox resident and small family farmer, is the best choice for this position. Peter has been involved in town government for many years, going back to when his late wife Sue was the town clerk running the town from their kitchen table.
Peter is a prudent person who will use the limited funds available to a small rural town like Knox in the best and most frugal way. Peter is a small businessman who has for years run the Curra Family Farm as a profitable and stable enterprise.
And, perhaps most importantly, Peter cares about the folks in this town. He is a giving and charitable man who understands the needs of all the people in this increasingly depressed area.
I am asking the voters in Knox to take all these things into consideration and vote for Peter Curra for selectman.
Thank you,
Betsy Garrold
Knox
Where will we draw the line?
There is currently a bill in the Maine Legislature’s Office of the Revisor of Statues being constructed to permit abortion, with the doctor’s approval, through the full nine months of pregnancy. It will soon come up for a public hearing in Augusta sometime during this legislative session.
Is this really something that we as human beings want in the state of Maine? Where will we draw the line? Under what circumstances will it be applied?