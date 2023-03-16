Opinion

Citizen Walgreens

Lesson No. 1 about creeping authoritarianism: Do not obey in advance. Unfortunately, corporate “citizen” Walgreens has failed to heed it. First of 20, this lesson is found in a slim volume titled “On Tyranny, Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century.” Historian Timothy Snyder stares into the abyss of authoritarian movements and leaders that plagued the globe for terrifying decades. These movements metastasized and death-marched their way to massive destruction and misery, to be met with mass resistance, beaten back at great cost, and seemingly defeated.