Commentary

“Sandwich Caregiver” is a term used to describe an individual helping to take care of an older relative while parenting a minor child. It refers to the caregiver being sandwiched between the caring of two generations.

The term can sometimes simplify the complexities of being a caregiver who is trying to meet the needs of someone who is losing capabilities and another who still needs to develop in every sense of who they are, while working a full-time job.

