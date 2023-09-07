“Sandwich Caregiver” is a term used to describe an individual helping to take care of an older relative while parenting a minor child. It refers to the caregiver being sandwiched between the caring of two generations.
The term can sometimes simplify the complexities of being a caregiver who is trying to meet the needs of someone who is losing capabilities and another who still needs to develop in every sense of who they are, while working a full-time job.
According to a 2019 report by National Alliance for Caregiving and Caring Across Generations, at least 11 million people fall into the category of sandwich caregivers, with the majority being females in their 40s. Thirty-one percent of sandwich caregivers are millennials, and 49% are a part of Gen X.
Providing care to both an older relative and a child causes a variety of mostly negative effects on the caregiver. According to “Burning the Candle at Both Ends: Sandwich Generation in the U.S.,” a November 2019 report by the National Alliance for Caregiving and Caring Across Generations, family caregivers often neglected their own medical needs and health conditions in order to focus more of their time and attention on their care recipient. As a result, a third of caregivers surveyed reported high levels of emotional stress and resulting conditions such as depression and anxiety.
How does having a sandwich caregiver as a parent impact the children? This is a story of a young girl — my daughter — who is part of the caregiver sandwich.
Sophia is an intelligent and kind 8-year-old who enjoys karate, baton twirling and reading. She often turns her multi-generational home into a musical or impromptu dance recital with routines she has choreographed; cheers are always welcomed.
One day, Sophia felt the need to create a special drawing for her Momma. Not a drawing full of hearts and “I love you” that she often drew. This was a picture that would tell her Momma something very important, something more important than “I love you.” She sat down with her crayons and paper and drew herself.
She didn’t draw herself surrounded by her family as she always did. This time, she was drawn in the middle of the paper, smaller than usual, and alone. Alone and surrounded by a giant cloud of red, orange and purple that completely engulfed her.
When Sophia’s momma picked her up from her after school program, she handed her the picture. She said, “I drew a picture of a big emotion I’ve been feeling.” When asked what emotion she had been feeling, she said, “Anger, I’m so angry, Momma. I’m so angry at Alzheimer’s!” Her momma thanked her for drawing the picture and for sharing how angry she is.
Sophia went on to tell her that she doesn’t feel as though she gets to do things, because they can only go where her grandmother has the capability to go. She misses going on hikes, nature walks, and taking trips to the beach. Sophia was then very brave and stated “I need to spend time with you, without Mimi. I love Mimi, but I need time with just my momma.”
Sandwich caregivers can easily get spread too thin, and with the very best of intentions, they can find themselves helping one generation and unintentionally hurting the other. It is important that they are able to focus on self-care and also create opportunities to spend quality time alone with their children.
Spectrum Generations, the Area Agency on Aging and Disability Resource Center that serves Central and Midcoast Maine, has Caregiver Respite programs that can help create those opportunities for sandwich caregivers. To learn more, please call 1-800-639-1553. These program(s) may help you; please reach out for support.
Written by Kathryn Carlson, community services director with Spectrum Generations. Submitted by Lindsay MacDonald, vice president of community engagement with Spectrum Generations.