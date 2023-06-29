As a sitting member of the Senate, I do a fair amount of sitting, but not always where you might expect. Whether commuting from my home in Belfast or serving constituents across Waldo County, much of my time is “seated”
behind the wheel. The landscapes between Augusta and Waldo County are more than just a scenic backdrop to my daily commute; they are a vivid reminder of the importance of our transportation infrastructure.
Each pothole avoided and every safe bridge crossed underscores the critical role our roads and bridges play in our lives and livelihoods. This isn’t merely an infrastructure issue; it’s about ensuring the safety and well-being of our communities, our economy, and every Mainer and visitor who hits the road.
Recently, Gov. Janet Mills signed the bipartisan Highway Fund budget into law. This budget is a testament to our collective commitment to fiscal responsibility and robust infrastructure. Importantly, this paves the way for a more reliable and sustainable funding mechanism for our transportation projects.
In the Senate, we passed an amended version of this highway budget with unanimous, bipartisan support, reflecting our state’s unity and problem-solving spirit. The amended bill contained a crucial compromise that ensures the sustainability of our Highway Fund while lessening the administrative burden on our small businesses.
Specifically, this budget allocates 40% of the sales tax on vehicle purchases and 40% of sales and use taxes gathered by the Bureau of Motor Vehicles toward our Highway Fund. As a result, over $200 million will be invested every two years for crucial infrastructure repair, enhancing safety, economic potential, and quality of life across Maine.
After years of reduced revenues to fund our transportation infrastructure, these changes make the highway fund solvent and allow us to more effectively plan, improve and maintain our transportation infrastructure. In doing so, we’re not just paving our roads, but also ensuring smoother paths for our small businesses to thrive and contribute to our economy.
Now that the Highway Budget has passed, many important projects in our communities can move forward.
In Searsport, we’ll see significant work on Route 1 beginning at Savage Road and extending 2 miles north. The project is well overdue and will involve a rigorous reconstruction of the road; much more than just a new layer of pavement. The safety and efficiency of this important route have far-reaching implications, impacting everything from local commerce to job creation.
Meanwhile, two major projects in Belfast are set to improve our bridge infrastructure. First, the Veterans Memorial Bridge over the Passagassawakeag River will undergo vital superstructure rehabilitation. This bridge is a key artery in our community. Its upkeep ensures safe passage for commuters and reinforces the resilience of our local transportation network.
Also over the Passagassawakeag River on Shepard Road is Brier Bridge. This important bridge near Route 137 will benefit from an estimated $700,000 in funding to significantly improve its stability.
While I will continue to fight for ways we can most effectively maintain our critical state roads, these investments underscore the importance of keeping our rural communities connected and underline our shared responsibility to ensure safe, reliable transportation for every Mainer, regardless of their home address.
I’m proud to stand united with my colleagues, not just in words but in tangible, impactful action. Together, we are driving Maine forward, mile by mile.