Could strengthening the relationships between teenagers and trusted adults decrease the number of DUI arrests among young adults in Waldo County?
Could we pilot a universal basic income for the families of our most vulnerable youth as a means to interrupt generational poverty and the hardship that accompanies it?
Could we pilot a model of an ACEs (Adverse Childhood Experiences) Care Team for young people in Waldo County, based off of a program in New Hampshire that has experienced success with changing life trajectories?
These were a few of the ideas proposed at a recent “Data Walk” and brainstorming session convened by Restorative Justice Project Maine that invited students, educators, community leaders, law enforcement, formerly incarcerated folks, organizers and local volunteers to come together and examine hyper-localized data about substance use, well-being, safety and mental health in Waldo County. Guided by policy and data analysts from the Catherine Cutler Institute at the University of Southern Maine, 50-plus local residents gathered March 28 at the Waldo County YMCA in Belfast to ask questions, make connections and suggest strategies that could move the needle on local outcomes in the years to come.
Learning that there had been 21 overdose deaths in Waldo County in 2022 (a seven-fold increase from 2019), participants wondered at the lack of supportive resources for people in recovery. Confronted with grim statistics from the Maine Integrated Youth Health Survey, such as the fact that one in six Waldo County high school students reports intentional self-injury, the participants posited that continuity in mental health services from elementary to middle school to high school might improve outcomes. There was a sense of shock and concern that only 50% of students feel that they matter to their community, and plenty of conversations about the implications of how this might bear out as people grew up.
Since joining RJP Maine as executive director almost three years ago, I’ve seen that in our Midcoast Maine communities, everything is connected. Those connections are our greatest strength, with teachers, parents, business owners, social service providers and community organizations providing a social safety net that enriches our young people as they grow up and provides a community of care for seniors as they age. Our work with young people, which diverts them from criminal proceedings and supports them in taking responsibility for and repairing the harm they have caused, would not be possible without the supportive networks of their communities.
That’s why RJP Maine is banking on investing in those connections as we grow our work in Waldo County. We envision communities where everyone is familiar with restorative practices and can access a restorative response at any time. Restorative practices are a tool that parents can use with their kids, schools can use with their students, and neighbors can use with each other — not just to resolve conflicts, but to purposefully build relationships and improve communication to reduce the likelihood of conflict.
To that end, we’re forming a Community Justice Hub here in Waldo County, and already, 16 local residents have joined the steering team to guide its development. They’re digging into the data to identify strategies that will increase the safety of everyone — decreasing crime by increasing residents’ sense of belonging and mattering — and creating a robust Community Justice Hub that is an open resource for all.
At RJP Maine, we believe that local leadership focused on real-life data helps us to identify what matters most in terms of safety and belonging, and where it’s absent. Our connections to each other are our greatest strength, and the answers to reducing local crime (such as a violation of conditions of release, substance abuse, or DUIs), might just lie in listening to those closest to the challenge and building a community that works for all.
For more information on the work RJP Maine is doing to build communities of connection and care through community justice hubs, please visit our website, rjpmidcoast.org, or contact Community Justice Hub Manager Hanlon Kelley at hanlon@rjpmidcoast.org.