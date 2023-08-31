The urgency to address climate change and reach energy independence is clear, and Maine is leading the way. LD 1895, which I was proud to support, was recently signed into law and has opened the door to a future powered by clean, responsibly-sited offshore wind energy.
With this bill, Maine is showing the power of innovation and collaboration. We’ve prioritized protecting our ratepayers and heritage fishing industries. This approach can help us secure our energy independence, create thousands of good-paying jobs, and foster a healthier environment for future generations.
By procuring up to 3,000 megawatts of offshore wind energy by 2040, LD 1895 sets Maine on a path to meet our goal to significantly reduce our dependence on fossil fuels. For context, the average coal power plant produces 600 megawatts of energy. What makes this law truly historic is its careful consideration of multiple stakeholders and its innovative approaches.
This legislation is the result of extensive collaboration and negotiations. From municipal leaders to labor advocates to environmental groups, a broad coalition worked hard to design a law that respects both the environment and the livelihood of our people. The support of organizations like the Maine Labor Climate Council and the Natural Resources Council of Maine underscores the shared vision behind this initiative.
The offshore wind industry promises to create thousands of good-paying, family-sustaining jobs. By building strong labor standards and allowing equal opportunity for contracts and participation for all Maine-based independent contractors, this law ensures that the emerging offshore wind industry is a boon to the local workforce and our communities. Rather than sending billions of dollars out of state for fossil fuels, we are charting a path where billions of dollars are earned, saved, and spent right here in Maine.
In a state where lobstering is a central part of our culture and economy, protecting our critical lobster fishing areas is essential. By strongly favoring offshore wind projects outside Maine’s primary lobster fishing grounds, the legislation balances the need for renewable energy with protecting a vital heritage industry.
The construction of a port facility specifically for floating offshore wind is a forward-thinking move that unlocks further economic benefits from offshore wind. It’s important to note that this new law does not say where this port will be. The Department of Transportation is working to determine the location by 2024, and this process will continue to offer opportunities for community input.
The law also aligns with the federal government’s Floating Offshore Wind Shot initiative. It contributes to the national target of 15 gigawatts of energy from floating wind by 2035 and goes hand-in-hand with broader efforts to reduce the cost of clean energy.
We are positioning ourselves as a leader in floating wind technology, attracting billions of dollars in investment. The involvement of institutions like the University of Maine’s Advanced Structures and Composites Center promises cutting-edge research that could redefine how we harness wind power.
We’re charting a path for a clean energy economy, and doing so in a way that resonates with the values and needs of our communities. By carefully balancing the interests of workers, ratepayers, the environment, and the economy, LD 1895 is a beacon for responsible offshore wind development.
The road ahead is challenging. Federal approval, technology development, and ongoing stakeholder collaboration will be key. However, Maine has sent a clear message to the clean energy industry: We are ready to lead.
This legislation is more than a commitment to clean energy; it lays out a roadmap for others to follow. This is a historic moment, not just for Maine but for the nation, and a step closer to a sustainable future where the wind doesn’t just fill our sails but powers our lives.