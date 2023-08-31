Commentary

The urgency to address climate change and reach energy independence is clear, and Maine is leading the way. LD 1895, which I was proud to support, was recently signed into law and has opened the door to a future powered by clean, responsibly-sited offshore wind energy.

With this bill, Maine is showing the power of innovation and collaboration. We’ve prioritized protecting our ratepayers and heritage fishing industries. This approach can help us secure our energy independence, create thousands of good-paying jobs, and foster a healthier environment for future generations.