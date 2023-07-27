Commentary

In The Republican Journal's reporting on the final meeting of the Offshore Wind Port Advisory Group meeting (July 20, page one), you were kind enough to quote my warning to Maine Department of Transportation. I would like the opportunity to contextualize that comment.

I told Maine DOT that I, we, the friends and allies of Sears Island, knew through documents obtained through Maine’s Freedom of Access laws, that from the start MDOT wanted to develop the Sears Island site. We knew that the original Moffat & Nichol feasibility study was for the design and permitting of a wind port on Sears Island. And we knew MDOT engaged consultants for “stakeholder engagement” to build support for a wind port on Sears Island.