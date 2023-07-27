In The Republican Journal's reporting on the final meeting of the Offshore Wind Port Advisory Group meeting (July 20, page one), you were kind enough to quote my warning to Maine Department of Transportation. I would like the opportunity to contextualize that comment.
I told Maine DOT that I, we, the friends and allies of Sears Island, knew through documents obtained through Maine’s Freedom of Access laws, that from the start MDOT wanted to develop the Sears Island site. We knew that the original Moffat & Nichol feasibility study was for the design and permitting of a wind port on Sears Island. And we knew MDOT engaged consultants for “stakeholder engagement” to build support for a wind port on Sears Island.
I posited that, because they needed at least the appearance of alternative locations, they added the Sprague parcel and the GAC parcel, both fantastical, and Mack Point into the mix. They then added “moribund Eastport, an impossible port-on-a-hill.
Thus, it was no surprise that the initial Moffatt & Nichol design report heavily favored Sears Island.
It was always Sears Island.
I then asserted that the entire OSWPAG was a feckless echo of the Joint Use Planning Committee that created the Conservation Easement area on Sears Island, and that the entire process was a charade designed to create a paper trail for NEPA purposes.
I then said:
“Now you should know that the opposition to your siting this project on Sears Island is both broad and deep. These forces have united and fought against your overreach on Sears Island in the past and you have inspired them again with this threat.
"They, we, and for clarity’s sake I am not authorized to speak for any group or groups, but I do have the knowledge and confidence to predict that we will fight you in every venue, over every permit, we will attend every public meeting and defend Sears Island.
"We will fight you in every court we can get standing, we will organize, and demonstrate and rally, we will pressure our legislators and the governor, and we will make Sears Island so controversial a subject as to discourage federal grants or private investment from developers like Orsted or RWE.
"We may not win. But it will take years to know the eventual outcome. Years, I submit, you do not have.”
I reminded MDOT that they needed to raise a half a billion dollars to develop the wind port, and “how hard it will be for you to raise money to develop Sears Island, a visibly and vocally challenged location.”
I then offered a simple solution: “ We also know that it’s not too late to make the right choice and improve your chances of success. Choose Mack Point and you will have a united community, a united region even a united state supporting the development of a wind port at Mack Point.
"That has to be the path of least resistance to success.”
It’s important to understand that the friends and allies of Sears Island support sustainable energy sources like wind. We simply want a wind port, should it be built in Searsport, to be located on Mack Point, with a century-plus of terminal experience on a long-term industrial site, and not on Sears Island, where it will have a profound impact on the recreational, educational and conservation value of the conserved area on the Island.
David Italiaander is a member of the Offshore Wind Port Advisory Group and a member of the Friends of Sears Island board of directors. He lives in Searsport.