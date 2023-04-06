The power of youth voices in politics has never been more evident. I am constantly inspired by the passion, commitment and creativity of the young people who are making their voices heard in their communities and beyond. So today, I want to encourage young people to take action and share some ways to get involved in local and state government.
In a healthy democracy, the participation of all citizens is crucial. The mantra “nothing about us without us” underscores the importance of young people’s involvement in our democracy. Across the globe and right here in Maine, young people are leading the charge for change. By engaging in the political process, they contribute to the development of policies that address their needs and their concerns for the future.
Many young people are eager to make a difference. They feel the impending weight of climate change, inequality, extremist politics, and their own uncertain future prospects. They are not at all sure that the “American Dream” is attainable and, like previous generations, they are redefining what that dream means to them. It is essential to recognize that their voices matter and that they can make a significant impact when engaging in local and state government.
An excellent example of young people making a difference can be found right in our own community. A group of students at the Belfast Community Outreach Program in Education (BCOPE) became aware of a problem faced by some of their peers: a lack of safe and secure banking services for minors who don’t have a trusted adult in their lives. These students didn’t just identify the issue; they took action. They conducted research and reached out to me. Together, we worked to draft LD 752, “An Act to Expand Access to Banking Services for Minors.”
These young adults played a crucial role in advocating for the bill. During the public hearing, they provided compelling written and live testimony, sharing their personal stories and experiences, as well as the research they had conducted. Their dedication and hard work paid off when the Health Coverage, Insurance and Financial Services Committee voted unanimously in favor of LD 752. The bill will now face additional votes in the House and Senate. This marks an important step toward promoting financial literacy and independence for some of the young people in our state.
By identifying a problem and taking the initiative to address it, these students have helped shape policy that could benefit many young Mainers in the future.
Taking action is easier than you might think. Here are some ways young people (and adults) can get started:
Find ways to get direct experience that can inform, challenge, and/or confirm your beliefs. Volunteerism is a great way to better understand an issue that is impacting our local communities.
Get involved with local organizations where you share interest and purpose. This helps you to learn about opportunities to make a difference and connects you with others who share similar concerns.
Contact your local representatives, such as your state representative, state senator, town council members, and school board members. Elected officials who are closest to the community are often the most responsive to their constituents’ concerns.
If you believe an issue could be addressed through local policy or legislation, reach out to your elected officials and let them know. You might even have the opportunity to get involved directly in the decision-making process.
A great place to start is by visiting legislature.maine.gov. This is the official page for the Legislature and allows you to learn about your elected officials, track legislation, sign up to testify on bills that matter to you, and find answers to any questions about how the Maine Legislature operates.
Our world is facing big challenges, and we need the perspectives of our young people to be part of the solution. The young people I know are ready and eager to engage. We all need to continue to make sure they are welcomed, included, heard and valued.