Commentary

The power of youth voices in politics has never been more evident. I am constantly inspired by the passion, commitment and creativity of the young people who are making their voices heard in their communities and beyond. So today, I want to encourage young people to take action and share some ways to get involved in local and state government.

In a healthy democracy, the participation of all citizens is crucial. The mantra “nothing about us without us” underscores the importance of young people’s involvement in our democracy. Across the globe and right here in Maine, young people are leading the charge for change. By engaging in the political process, they contribute to the development of policies that address their needs and their concerns for the future.

